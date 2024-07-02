The Factory at Franklin to Host Fireworks Celebration After-Party on the 4th

When the last glow of the fireworks has faded at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm on the Fourth of July, the after-party will be getting started just across the street. The Factory at Franklin is introducing the new event featuring food, drinks and live music to cap off Franklin on the Fourth, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Friends of Franklin Parks and the campaign for the inclusive playground known as Ellie G’s Dream World.

From 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., the Skylight Bar will offer festive drinks (think Star Spangled sangria), cold beers and canned cocktails, and food from Franklin Juice Company and Fork of the South will be available. D.J. Mayham will be spinning outside the Grand Hall, with Michael Simeon performing live inside.

“With so many people celebrating our independence at Harlinsdale and walking back and forth from downtown Franklin, we thought it would be fun to add a nightcap event to the mix,” said Bill Simmons, Area Managing Director. “The Factory is all about community, and Ellie G’s Dream World is near to our hearts. We’ll end the day’s festivities with a bang and support a great cause in the process.”

Since 2022, the non-profit Friends of Franklin Parks has been leading a community effort to raise $1.5 million, half of the cost required to build Franklin’s first inclusive playground. Named Ellie G’s Dream World in honor of the late granddaughter of Franklin Alderman Brandy Blanton, who died of a rare disorder at the age of four, the initiative has raised nearly $900,000 to date.

Blanton, who was recently named Executive Director of The Factory’s charitable arm, says events like these continue to raise awareness of the initiative, and the importance of a place where all can play together.

“Our family is so honored that Ellie G’s short time with us was not in vain, and something great for so many will result from the impact she made on our community,” Blanton said. “This will be a facility that will finally allow everyone regardless of age or ability to play together.”

Construction on Ellie G’s Dream World is set to begin later this year in the City of Franklin’s new 200-acre Southeast Park on Carothers Boulevard. To learn more or give, visit www.friendsoffranklinparks.org.

Originally built in 1929, The Factory at Franklin served its surrounding community as a manufacturing hub before transforming into a vibrant mixed-use dining, retail, and entertainment center. Located just 20 miles south of Nashville in the picturesque city of Franklin, Tennessee, The Factory spans a historic 20-acre campus featuring dozens of locally owned shops, restaurants, and art venues alongside a variety of event spaces available for weddings, conferences, and more. The Factory was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1997 and has been owned and operated by Holladay Properties since 2021. Plan your visit at factoryatfranklin.com.

