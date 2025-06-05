Factory at Franklin Features Black Artists in Special June Exhibition

The Factory at Franklin will feature the powerful work of local Black artists throughout the month of June at its Liberty Hall Art Wall. This free, public exhibit debuted on June 1 and will remain on display outside Liberty Hall through June 30.

The featured artists — Omari Booker, Essence DeVonne, Michael McBride and James Threalkill— provide a diverse mix of styles, ranging from oil paintings to mixed media and wood carvings.

“Bringing these four incredible artists together is a way to celebrate not only our local talent but also the vital contributions of Black artists,” said Robert Blair, the exhibit’s curator.“Each artist offers a distinct voice and perspective, rooted in personal experience and cultural expression.”

The public can view the pieces during Franklin’s First Friday Art Crawl, happening June 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. Attendees are invited to explore a variety of exhibits inside The Factory and around Downtown Franklin at no cost.

This month’s special showcase highlights The Factory’s growing reputation as Franklin’s home for artistic expression — from housing the acclaimed professional theater group Studio Tenn to launching The Red Wheel, a new live music series debuting in June.

“We want The Factory to be a gathering spot for people to experience the amazing talent in our community,” said Bill Simmons, Area Managing Director at The Factory at Franklin.

“Displaying pieces from these artists is just one way we’re bringing that vision to life, and it’s our honor to share their work with Franklin.”

During June 6’s First Friday Art Crawl, attendees can enjoy complimentary Franklin Transit

Shuttle rides from 6 to 8:45 p.m. The shuttle will pick guests up outside of Liberty Hall and

provide a seamless journey to all of this month’s exhibits in and around Downtown Franklin. To learn more about the featured artists, visit factoryatfranklin.com.

