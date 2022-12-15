Factory at Franklin Announces New Tenants Including Po-Boy Restaurant, Hair Salon & More

The Factory at Franklin, owned by Holladay Properties, announced new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator, and Structured Hair. Longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to a newly designed space on the campus.

“We are excited about these four best-in-class businesses joining our expanding community,” said Allen Arender, partner and senior vice president of development for Holladay Properties. “Each is led by a visionary founder and sets the standard within their industry. Treeline’s relocation/expansion and the arrival of Edley’s, Structured and White Alligator on our campus will exponentially increase our momentum and represent a dynamic milestone in our reimagining of The Factory. We continue to put our patrons, our tenants, and the city of Franklin at the forefront of our decision-making, and we can’t wait to tell you more about what’s next in the near future.”

Edley’s Bar-B-Que, first started in the 12South Neighborhood of Nashville, is a locally owned and operated bar-b-que joint known for its smoked low and slow meats and fresh- from- scratch sides. With its “seasoned & grit” design elements, Muscle Shoals style music and nods to the Franklin community, the newest restaurant at The Factory is sure to create an inviting atmosphere and unique vibe. The Factory Edley’s will be the restaurant company’s largest location yet – boasting a full bar, patio and catering kitchen for both on and off-site events.

“For Edley’s to be a part of The Factory at Franklin and its rich history is a dream come true,” said Will Newman, owner and founder of Edley’s Bar-B-Que. “I first visited the property 25 years ago with my mother and have loved it since. It is a privilege to be a part of the Factory’s future, and we hope to be deeply rooted here for generations to come.”

Structured Hair, a women’s hair salon, will join the barber shop The Blockhouse at the Factory in the upcoming months. Founded by second-generation hairdresser Matt Fine, the salon will provide a unique one-on-one experience for each client and stylist in a space that is inviting and unpretentious. The space’s design is both metropolitan and industrial – a captivating while comfortable environment.

“The name ‘Structured Hair’ was chosen for its double meaning, honoring both our craft and the historic complex of buildings here at The Factory we will call home,” said Matt Fine, owner and founder of Structured Hair. “Hair is the most seen accessory we have, so it is that people leave our salon feeling both beautiful and confident with a cut and style that can live with them. We’re proud to be a part of the Franklin community, welcoming and empowering our clients as they sit in our chair and beyond.”

When Rob Lippincott moved to Middle Tennessee, it was a natural choice for him to put his restaurant experience to work and create The White Alligator. Bringing his Louisiana upbringing to Williamson County, the Po Boy restaurant will be getting to the roots of the sandwich. Offering everything from the classics to unique and exciting Po Boy combinations, the restaurant will also boast a full bar with a true, classic New Orleans feel.

“From the moment we moved to Franklin, we were told to check out The Factory,” said owner and founder Lippincott. “Now, we understand why. The property is so rich in character and potential, and it is the perfect place for us to cultivate the vision for The White Alligator. We cannot wait to bring a bit more of Louisiana to Franklin next year.”

Other recent new tenant announcements include Two Hands Restaurant, Blue Flowers Store, Greys Fine Cheese, and Diakonia. Existing Factory stores, Made in Tennessee and The Find, have expanded and relocated within the main building, and several other existing tenants will be relocating to new spaces in the Factory, including Fork of the South, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, Five Daughters Bakery, Third Coast Clay, Franklin Juice Company and Honest Coffee.

Renovations to the Factory property are underway and will continue into 2023 and beyond. The entire complex of 10 buildings will undergo renovations. Currently in progress are the refurbishment of the iconic Factory water tower, now complete except for the addition of The Factory at Franklin logo, and construction of a new “Grand Hall,” which is expected to open early in the new year. The restoration and reimagining of The Factory at Franklin is led by Arender, along with development partner Ronnie Wenzler and Nashville architecture firm Centric.