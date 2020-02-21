Most men like to keep things simple. And for a long time, they’ve followed this line of thinking when it comes to caring for their skin. But simple isn’t always right or best. More and more guys today are interested in achieving healthy, youthful skin. This is just one reason why male facials are becoming more popular today here in Middle Tennessee and around the world.

For guys who don’t want to try to manage their skin on their own, see a professional for first-rate men’s facials, the kind that leaves guys feeling rejuvenated, younger, and more attractive. Professional facials are also ideal for those who want to slow down the natural wear that time can bring upon the skin.

If you want to know more about professional men’s facial services, keep reading. Even if they don’t admit it, guys like being pampered during facials! The professional facial experience (or a gift certificate for one) is a great gift for guys from their spouses and partners.

Facials Increase Circulation In the Face

Facials are good for restoring blood flow and circulation to the face. Our skin can become damaged when there’s a lack of blood circulation (something that slows as we age). Dull-looking skin is often a cause of low circulation. A men’s facial can help improve and restore circulation to a guy’s face by increasing blood flow. After a professional facial, it’s quite common to see a natural, healthy glow. This is because the skin has received the nutrients it needed to thrive.

Facial Cleaning and Clearing

Men naturally have high testosterone levels, and because of this, their skin is naturally more oily. While it’s true that natural oils aren’t bad per se, an excessive amount of oil (paired with a bad habit like infrequent face washing!) can lead to blackheads, clogged pores, pimples, and other blemishes that negatively affect the skin. Men are supposed to exfoliate at least once a week to keep the skin looking healthy.

Professional facials for men help a lot of guys maintain healthy skin. Professional facial services use the best techniques, latest products, and top-of-the-line equipment to provide beautifying facials that more and more men swear by.

Where to Get a Rejuvenating Facial in Franklin/Cool Springs

Looking for a men’s facial in the Franklin/Cool Springs area? Visit Refine Men’s Salon. Our stylists can provide a wide range of high-quality services, including haircuts, hair colorings, facials for men, shaves, and waxing. If there’s a special guy in your life you want pampered for Valentine’s Day, purchase one of our gift certificates and give him a treat he’ll remember.

At Refine Men’s Salon, our focus is on refinement: we know that looking exceptional can be achieved through precise, detailed refinement. Come see us.

