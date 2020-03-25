Superintendent Jason Golden will host a Facebook Live session Wednesday, March 25, to discuss the school closure and how the district is working to keep students engaged.
The session will begin at noon and last for approximately 30 minutes. Anyone interested in asking questions should log on to the Williamson County Schools Facebook page the day of the session. Viewers will be able to ask questions by clicking on the comment section. Golden will answer as many questions as possible during the livestream.
