Facebook, Instagram Restored After Shutdown Affected Over 500K Users

Thousand of users of Meta’s platforms, Facebook and Instagram, experienced errors when attempting to access their accounts Tuesday, March 5.

Around 9am, nearly 500,000 Facebook users reported problems including being logged out of their account and unable to log back in while Instagram users were met with a “Something went wrong” error message.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone stated the company was working to restore the errors after being made aware of the outage.

We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) March 5, 2024

According to Downdetector, fewer than 50,000 users were having issues an hour later.

Meta has not released the cause of the platform’s outage.