



ALDI announced that, effective July 27, face coverings will be required to enter ALDI stores.

“We continue to monitor safety protocols from the CDC as well as state and local health officials. Most recently, the CDC stated that cloth face coverings are a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19 and could reduce the spread of the virus.

Our new face covering policy is an enhanced safety measure intended to help limit the spread of COVID-19. All ALDI employees will continue to wear face coverings, as they have for months

We encourage any customer that is unable or unwilling to wear a face covering, to visit shop.aldi.us for grocery delivery – and even Curbside Grocery Pickup in many locations,” ALDI posted on its site.

Other Large Retailers Requiring Masks



