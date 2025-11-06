FAA to Cut Flights 10% at 40 Major Airports

The Federal Aviation Administration revealed Wednesday plans to decrease air traffic by 10% in 40 high-traffic markets starting Friday morning, a rare action taken to maintain safety standards as air traffic controllers display fatigue during the extended government shutdown, reports AP.
Air traffic controllers have been working unpaid since the government shutdown began Oct. 1.
While the Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) is not among the airports affected, BNA representatives say “we do fly to many of the impacted airports. We highly recommend all passengers check directly with their airline prior to arriving at the airport for the most up-to-date flight information and any potential travel impacts. BNA will continue to monitor the situation closely and work with our federal partners to ensure the safe and efficient operation of all flights.”
Here is a list of airports affected, according to the Associated Press:
1. Anchorage International in Alaska
2. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International in Georgia
3. Boston Logan International in Massachusetts
4. Baltimore/Washington International in Maryland
5. Charlotte Douglas International in North Carolina
6. Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International in Ohio
7. Dallas Love Field in Texas
8. Ronald Reagan Washington National in Virginia
9. Denver International in Colorado
10. Dallas/Fort Worth International in Texas
11. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County in Michigan
12. Newark Liberty International in New Jersey
13. Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International in Florida
14. Honolulu International in Hawaii
15. Houston Hobby in Texas
16. Washington Dulles International in Virginia
17. George Bush Houston Intercontinental in Texas
18. Indianapolis International in Indiana
19. John F. Kennedy International in New York
20. Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas
21. Los Angeles International in California
22. LaGuardia Airport in New York
23. Orlando International in Florida
24. Chicago Midway International in Illinois
25. Memphis International in Tennessee
26. Miami International in Florida
27. Minneapolis/St Paul International in Minnesota
28. Oakland International in California
29. Ontario International in California
30. Chicago O`Hare International in Illinois
31. Portland International in Oregon
32. Philadelphia International in Pennsylvania
33. Phoenix Sky Harbor International in Arizona
34. San Diego International in California
35. Louisville International in Kentucky
36. Seattle/Tacoma International in Washington
37. San Francisco International in California
38. Salt Lake City International in Utah
39. Teterboro in New Jersey
40. Tampa International in Florida
