FAA Lifts Ground Stop at BNA

January 15, 2024 – UPDATE: As of 5:15 p.m., the FAA has lifted the ground stop at BNA.

Original Story:

Nashville International Airport shared the following,”The FAA has issued a ground stop of all flights at BNA due to the weather. For ongoing flight updates, please check with your respective airline on your flight status.”

No further details were given on how long the ground stop will last. Keep checking back here for updates as we receive them.

