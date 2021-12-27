F-R-I-E-N-D-S Experience is Coming to Nashville

Take a step inside your favorite F-R-I-E-N-D-S moments with this new experience coming to Nashville in 2022.

It’s described as 12 re-created sets such as Monica’s kitchen, Chandler and Joey’s apartment, Central Perk, and rooms full of various props, costumes, character moments and scripts from the series.

There’s even a full retail store selling exclusive merchandise (think T-shirts, mugs, key rings, bags and more) is also part of the experience and access is available without purchasing a ticket. Recognizable photo moments are found all throughout the space and will have fans screaming “PIVOT” and posing with coffee mugs.

On the website, it announces they are bringing the interactive event to Nashville but no date or location has been set yet.

The experience was created by Superfly X, Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television Group.

For the latest updates, visit the website here.