Eye Care Center Welcomes Dr. Joseph Lutche

Eye Care Center of TN, located in Burkitt Commons in Nolensville, welcomes Dr. Joseph Lutche, O.D.

Dr. Joseph Lutche has been providing eye care in Middle Tennessee for over 20 years and is a native of Brentwood. Dr. Lutche attended Memphis State University and Southern College of Optometry, both in Memphis, TN. Dr. Lutche graduated as a Doctor of Optometry in 1997.

Dr. Lutche opened and operated Concord Vision for more than ten years. During that time, he administered comprehensive family care, including providing glasses, contact lenses, ocular disease care, and co-management for cataract and refractive surgeries. In 2016 he joined Well Child, the largest school health provider in Tennessee. From 2016 to 2020 with Well Child, Dr. Lutche administered on-site eye examinations for elementary, middle school, and high school students in schools across Middle Tennessee.

Dr. Lutche cares provides quality comprehensive eye exams, including Diabetic Eye exams, Dry Eye Treatment, Macular degeneration Diagnosis and Management, cataract diagnosis and treatment, Amblyopia/ Strabismus correction, contact lenses, Eye Allergies, and treatment and management of Glaucoma, along with other various visual diseases.

Outside of the clinic, Dr. Lutche enjoys playing and coaching soccer; traveling, seeing concerts, trying new restaurants with his wife and daughter, and playing with their two huskies.



The Eye Care Center of Tennessee is located at 500 Burkitt Commons Ave in Nolensville. Founded by the Ebrahim family, who also live in Nolensville, the Eye Care Center of Tennessee offers a variety of procedures and treatments for a wide range of eye issues. From vision exams and eyeglass prescriptions to advanced surgical treatments, such as cornea transplant, the Eye Care Center of Tennessee does it all.

The Eye Care Center, with Williamson Inc, will host a ribbon cutting event July 6 from 11am – 1pm. The ceremony will begin at 11:30am. Learn more at eyecarecenteroftn.com.