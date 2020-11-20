Explosive Second Half Helps Lead CPA to Victory Over Goodpasture

The CPA Lions hosted Goodpasture in week three of the high school football playoffs. CPA advanced to this round after their game with Chattanooga Christian School was cancelled due to COVID.

The last time these two faced off, CPA shut out Goodpasture 36-0.

CPA had another impressive performance against Goodpasture tonight. The Lions won 58-22.

Goodpasture would receive the ball to start the game. The Lions defense held strong and forced a three-and-out. On the Goodpasture punt, CPA took it all the way back with a fifty yard return from Williford to give CPA a 7-0 lead.

After forcing another punt, CPA drove down and scored with ten seconds left in the first quarter. Cade Law scored from a yard out to give the Lions a 14-0 lead. The following Goodpasture possession, Goodpasture broke loose for a long touchdown run to make it 14-7.

CPA controlled the clock as they drove down the field. The Lions converted a a thirty-six yard field goal from Seibert. The Lions led 17-7.

Goodpasture forced a CPA turnover and used the good field position in their favor as they scored a touchdown to make it 17-14. The first half came to a close with CPA leading 17-14.

Out of halftime, Goodpasture kicked an onside kick and recovered it to get an extra offensive possession in the second half. The extra possession did not help them as the Lions held strong on defense.

On the following CPA drive, Patterson ran in a touchdown to increase the lead. However, the Lions missed the PAT making it 23-14. CPA’s defense showed up strong again and got their offense the ball back.

The Lions scored on a long passing touchdown from Law to Burklow to increase their lead to 30-14. The Lions were running away with the second half.

Goodpasture stopped the game from getting out of control though as they scored a touchdown to stop the bleeding. They also converted a two-point conversion to make it 30-22 and a one possession game.

In the blink of an eye, CPA scored another touchdown to go up 37-22. The Lions piled in on the second half as they scored three more touchdowns to go up 58-22.

