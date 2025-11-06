Exploring Aviation at the Innovation Center

The sky is not the limit; it’s the start for WCS students who are passionate about aviation-related careers.

With the opening of the district’s new Innovation Center in August 2026, Williamson County students who want to pursue careers in aviation will have more opportunities than ever.

“Aviation is one of the most exciting and fast-growing industries in Tennessee,” said Innovation Center Assistant Director Kris Schneider. “If a student wants to learn about flight, engineering or travel, the Innovation Center will offer a runway to exciting and high-demand careers.”

Students at the Innovation Center will begin their aviation journey through College, Career and Technical Education (CCTE) programs and dual enrollment opportunities. Courses will follow Tennessee Department of Education standards in aviation; and Hawkins Flight Academy is partnering with WCS to make sure students are as prepared as possible. In fact, senior level students will be able to enroll in flight school during the school day to earn hours in the air.

“Whether you dream of flying planes, designing them or improving flight safety, aviation offers a future full of opportunity,” said Schneider. “With the support of Williamson County Schools, TDOT, Hawkins Flight Academy and Tennessee’s growing aviation industry, students are cleared for takeoff.”

There is currently a group of students called aviation explorers that meet once a month at the Entrepreneurship Center to receive training. For more information on the explorers’ program, contact Kris Schneider at [email protected].

Additionally, if you are a student, or the parent of a student, who is interested in attending the Innovation Center next year, please complete this interest form.

