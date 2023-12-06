Explore the Holiday Lights in Middle Tennessee

Nashville and the surrounding area of Middle Tennessee offer a magical Christmas experience with an array of dazzling light displays. They are perfect destinations for families, friends, or even solo explorers looking to immerse themselves in the festive spirit. Expert realtor Susan Gregory knows some of the top places to see Christmas lights in Middle Tennessee this season.

Holiday LIGHTS at Cheekwood

Cheekwood has its holiday lights in full swing. You can walk around the grounds and see all of the festive decorations and lights to get you into the Christmas spirit. The event runs from now until January 7th, with the beautiful display of lights available to see 5 PM – 10 PM daily. Cheekwood will be closed on Christmas Day.

Opryland Christmas Lights

A Nashville staple, Opryland lights up with over 2 million Christmas lights every year from late November through early January, creating a stunning night-time spectacle. Visitors can experience the magnificent display every night, immersing themselves in a festive and enchanting atmosphere. The Opryland Christmas Lights are renowned for the stunning light displays and are considered a must-see attraction during the holiday season. While you’re there, Opryland has so many other holiday events to check out, including ice skating and their ICE! exhibit.

Christmas at the Belmont Mansion

The Belmont Mansion in Nashville gets a festive makeover each year, creating a perfect spot for some Christmas cheer. Not only can you see the Christmas decor on the outside of the mansion, but you can also book a tour to see the decorations inside and learn more about the history of how holidays have been celebrated at the mansion.

Dancing Lights of Christmas

Located at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, the Dancing Lights of Christmas is Middle Tennessee’s largest drive-thru and light and music show. The lights are open rain or shine and open on all holidays, so it’s the perfect exhibit if you need to get everyone out of the house the night of Christmas. It’s only $30 per vehicle, so it’s a great budget-friendly option for the whole family!

Zoolumination

The Nashville Zoo will have its annual Zoolumination, the country’s largest Chinese lantern festival featuring over 1,000 custom-made silk lanterns. It is available for viewing nightly from now until January 7th and Thursday-Sunday from January 11th to February 4th. They will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. There will be performances throughout the night, and some animals may still be out and awake for you to see as you explore the lights. There will be beverage stations throughout the park, and food will be available for purchase, both festive treats and the regular food offered year-round. From now until December 24th, you can even meet Santa!

These destinations in Middle Tennessee not only light up the night with stunning displays but also offer a range of activities and events that cater to all ages, making them perfect for a festive outing. Whether you're looking for a classic display, a historic setting, or a family-friendly event, Middle Tennessee's Christmas lights will surely create lasting holiday memories.

