Explore Over 30 Spring Hill Businesses With the 2022 Think, Shop, Explore Local Passport

The Spring Hill Chamber launched its 2022 Think, Shop, Explore Local Passport presented by Groove Life, a program that encourages residents to get out and visit various businesses through October 21, 2022.

Residents who complete a passport by receiving at least 14 stickers from participating businesses will receive a ring from Groove Life as a thank you gift and be included in a drawing for a chance to win a grand prize featuring gifts from local businesses worth thousands of dollars.

“After running a successful passport program in 2020 as a replacement for our Experience Spring Hill community event due to COVID-19, our board of directors voted to bring it back in 2022 to serve our business community,” said Rebecca Melton, executive director of the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce. “With a chance to win a generous grand prize, the passport program provides an exciting way for our residents to explore several businesses and services inside our community. We want the program to generate new connections for the participating businesses that will ultimately lead to long term revenue generation.”

Passports are available at all participating businesses, as well as the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce’s Welcome Center located at 5326 Main Street in Spring Hill. The Welcome Center will also serve as the official drop off location for all completed passports. A list of the businesses’ addresses, a map with directions, grand prize information, and passport rules can be found at www.springhillchamber.com/passport.

“I am excited to be the presenting sponsor for the Spring Hill Chamber’s passport program,” said Peter Goodwin, CEO of Groove Life. We are looking forward to having you stop by our retail space, check out our product, and meet our team. Go find adventure and keep Groovin!”

There are 32 local businesses to explore on the passport. They are as follows: Ascend Federal Credit Union, Batteries Plus, Best Western Spring Hill Inn and Suites, Cali Burrito Mexican Grill, Chicken Salad Chick, Common Law Brewing Co. Taproom, DeBerry Insurance Agency, Grecian Family Restaurant & Bakery, Groove Life (presenting sponsor), Hampton Inn Spring Hill, Holiday Inn Express Spring Hill, Jaimee Davis: Allstate Insurance, Joyfull Arcade, Legacy Coffee Company, Liberty Federal Credit Union, Mama D’s Baked Mac N Cheese, Morning Pointe Assisted Living & Memory Care / The Lantern, Oasis Health Center, Premier Chiropractic, Rock The Hill Nutrition, Salon Blonde, Salted Peace, Sugaring NYC Spring Hill, Tenn Pin Alley, The Goldton at Spring Hill (gold sponsor), The Spot Burgers and Beers, Tropical Smoothie Café, Uncle Classic Barbershop, Viking Pizza Company, Vintage 615, Whirlygig’s Kids Consignment, and Wild Root Florist & Gift Shop.

About the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce

The Spring Hill Chamber’s mission is to positively influence our business culture to create a better Spring Hill. The chamber provides professional development, networking opportunities, and support services for local professionals interested in building relationships and growing their business.