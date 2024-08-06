Expert to Discuss Hospice and Palliative Care at Williamson County Library

On Tuesday, August 27, Julie Ehrlich, a Certified Care Manager with over 27 years of healthcare experience will speak at the Williamson County Main Library to discuss Hospice Care and Palliative Care. Ehrlich will speak will discuss how the two different types of care may benefit you and your loved ones. She’ll also talk about the similarities and differences between the two services.

The event takes place August 27 at 1:30pm in the Meeting Room at the Main Library in Franklin. This is the fifth program of the series in a collaboration between the Library

and the Alzheimer’s Association Tennessee Chapter.

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia programs are on the fourth Tuesday of each month, April through October, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Williamson County Public Library in the Meeting Room on the first floor. All Library programs are free and open to the public.

Registration is requested at

https://bit.ly/AlzheimersProgram2 to ensure a seat. Call the Library at (615) 595-1243 or email [email protected] if you have questions or need assistance registering.

The Williamson County Public Library System’s Main Library is located in downtown Franklin at 1314 Columbia Avenue. Branches are located in Fairview, Bethesda, College Grove, Nolensville, and Leiper’s Fork. For more information about library programs or services, call 615-595-1243 or visit http://wcpltn.org. Sign up to receive library events and announcements via email by visiting: https://bit.ly/WCPLSenews. The library can also be found on Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and Twitter via @wcpltn.org.

