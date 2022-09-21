Experiential Entertainment Venue Coming to Nashville Yards

Southwest Value Partners and AEG, joint venture partners and co-developers of the Nashville Yards’ creative office, music venue and entertainment offerings, have announced an agreement with EVO Entertainment Group®, the nation’s leading and largest operator of cinema-entertainment centers, to open a more than 48,000 square-foot experiential cinema and entertainment destination at Nashville Yards. Plans for EVO Entertainment Nashville Yards, slated to open in late 2024, include a 12-screen luxury dine-in cinema, eight lanes of bowling, a scratch kitchen and bar, private event spaces, and state-of-the-art gaming and attractions, gravity ropes and advanced virtual reality experiences.

“Nashville is a world-class entertainment and hospitality destination, and we can’t wait to be a part of this community,” said Mitch Roberts, founder and CEO of EVO Entertainment Group. “I’ve kept an eye on the progress at Nashville Yards since it was first announced and the dynamic, multi-faceted venue that Southwest Value Partners and AEG are creating is a perfect fit for EVO.”

EVO Entertainment Nashville Yards will occupy an entire floor of the 420,000 square foot Class A+ creative office building centrally located in Nashville Yards. The development will also feature an up to 4,500-capacity, state-of-the-art live music venue and a curated collection of food, beverage, entertainment, and shopping offerings.

A key and unique feature of EVO Entertainment Nashville Yards will be private event spaces featuring screening rooms, providing an ideal setting for gatherings and celebrations of all occasions and sizes from corporate events to private parties. A scratch kitchen and bar will serve both the private event spaces and guests at a full-service, dine-in restaurant and cocktail bar overlooking the plaza in front of the music venue.

“There is no cinema experience like EVO’s in this part of the country and we’re thrilled to bring their elevated entertainment offerings to Nashville Yards. EVO perfectly aligns with our healthy living, healthy working and hospitality focus,” said Southwest Value Partners managing partner Cary Mack. “With something for everyone, from a state-of-the-art dine-in cinema to private event spaces, EVO Entertainment Nashville Yards will be a destination, and is a terrific addition to the brands and tenants selecting Nashville Yards as home.”

“Through our successful development and operation of mixed-use entertainment districts around the world, we have seen firsthand the enormous positive impact these multifaceted entertainment venues can have on the life and vibrancy of these new urban quarters,” said AEG’s executive vice president, real estate development Ted Tanner. “Along with our music venue and other planned entertainment offerings, EVO Entertainment Nashville Yards will create a unique sense of place for nearby workers, residents and visitors to enjoy truly memorable shared experiences.”

Austin-based EVO Entertainment, originally launched in 2014 to transform the movie-going experience, today operates 19 venues across five states, entertaining more than 8 million guests annually across 164 cinema screens, 129 bowling lanes, and more than 45,000 square feet of gaming and attractions space. EVO Entertainment Nashville Yards will be the company’s first venture in Tennessee. Gary Shanks and Miller Fitts from Jones Lang LaSalle represented EVO Entertainment on the transaction.