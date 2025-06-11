Experience Thrills at the Harlinsdale Round-Up at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm

Experience the adrenaline rush of rodeo, from barrel racing to bull riding, at the Harlinsdale Round-Up at the historic Harlinsdale Farm (239 Franklin Road Franklin, Tennessee 37064) on July 11th & 12th, 2025.

This family-friendly EVENT PROMISES non-stop entertainment with a spectacular show that will leave you in awe. Whether you’re a rodeo enthusiast or a first-time visitor, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Bring the whole family and make memories that will last a lifetime at this incredible showcase of skill, courage, and fun.

Don’t miss out on the excitement!

More information and tickets HERE.

For more local events like the Harlinsdale Round-Up visit https://williamsonsource.com/local-living/

