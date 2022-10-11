Experience the Nashville Zoo After House for Trick-or-Treating During Boo at the Zoo

For 16 nights in October, you can visit the zoo for its annual Halloween tradition. Boo at the Zoo takes place Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 30 from 5 p – 9 p.

You and your family get to visit the zoo after hours and trick or treat throughout the zoo at 10 treat or trick stations. Because the event is after hours, most of the animals will be sleeping. However, the zoo has a few party animals who stay up late and there will be special animal shows nightly. You can also try the free scary go round rides.

Don’t wait until the last weekend as the zoo becomes more crowded at the end of the month and often sells out. This is a rain or shine event, come prepared for a weather event. Tickets are required for ALL guests, over the age of 2. Tickets are valid for one-time use only. The event is geared for children ages 2 to 12 years old, but after dark, some areas may be scary for young children. Adults are allowed to wear costumes but are asked to avoid scary costumes.

Advance purchase is required due to parking limitation.