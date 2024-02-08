Experience Tennessee Announces Tourism Partnership with Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce

Experience Tennessee is excited to launch the “Experience Tennessee Community Tourism Project” in Spring Hill with a FREE, business-wide tourism workshop at 10 a.m., Feb. 21 at the Holiday Inn Express Spring Hill, 3003 Longford Drive in Spring Hill. This is a comprehensive tourism development partnership between the Spring Hill Chamber and South Central Tennessee Tourism Association, dba Experience Tennessee. The program is open to all Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce members and those who are interested in being members of the organization.

“We value our partnership with South Central Tennessee Tourism Association, and we are enthusiastic about this opportunity to come together, collaborate, and share resources for the benefit of our business community,” said Rebecca Melton, executive director of the Spring Hill Chamber. “We encourage all Spring Hill tourism-ready businesses to participate in this informative workshop.”

The Experience Tennessee Community Tourism Project will be facilitated by the South Central Tennessee Tourism Association at no cost. The initiative is designed to help businesses in the attractions, eat & drink, lodging and shopping sectors become more “tourism-ready” by tapping into resources available to them at the local, regional, and state levels. The programming includes workshops designed to focus on tourism and travel trends and marketing strategies targeting the travel demographic. Lori Grimes, director of business strategy for South Central Tennessee Tourism, will facilitate the program in Spring Hill.

“The South Central Tennessee Tourism Association is dedicated to assisting local businesses absorb the full impact of visitor spending, which generates more than $24 billion for Tennessee’s economy,” Grimes said. “By leveraging our toolkit and educational workshops, businesses will be better equipped to make the most of tourism, Tennessee’s second largest industry.”

The Experience Tennessee Community Tourism Project will eventually serve the entire South Central Tennessee region by partnering with downtown programs and chambers of commerce. The initial phase of this project will start with downtown and Main Street programs in select markets; additional markets and partnerships will be announced throughout the 2024 program rollout.