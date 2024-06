Join the community this weekend at Experience Spring Hill, hosted by the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce (TN)!

Come out to Summit High School on Saturday for a day of family-friendly fun. The event runs from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Alongside hundreds of vendors and local businesses, we will have several City of Spring Hill booths where you can stop and talk with your elected officials and City staff.

