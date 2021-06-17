Experience Spring Hill Returns this Summer

The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce announces the return of its most popular community event – “Experience Spring Hill” all under one roof. Mark your calendar for July 24th from 10 am – 2 pm at Spring Hill High School,1 Raider Lane Columbia.

Created to allow local residents to encounter all that the city has to offer, it also provides local businesses the chance to build relationships in the community.

The event, presented by Liberty Financial, aims to offer residents, both longstanding and new, a glimpse into the growing businesses that are committed to serving the community.

There will be a variety of SHOP, EAT, PLAY, vendors at this year’s event. Attendees will be able to interact with over 70+ businesses throughout the venue represented in areas mimicking Spring Hill, such as “Main Street”. Families can meet kid-friendly businesses and sign up for upcoming events and classes. Foodies will be thrilled to know that the “Food Garden” is back with even more lunch options and signature samples from local restaurants.

New this year, attendees will have the opportunity to interact with a variety of vehicles, including a “Touch-An-Emergency-Truck” station, outside the main entrance. Inside, attendees can expect LIVE demonstrations at our FUN ZONE. Additionally, all attendees can expect to learn Fun facts about Spring Hill and register for prizes throughout the event.

“We are so proud of our community, especially the businesses, and everything they were able to overcome last year”, said Executive Director Becca Melton. “Experience Spring Hill is the perfect opportunity for the return of ‘normalcy’. I’m thrilled that our residents will have the in-person opportunity to learn more about Spring Hill and to engage with the businesses that serve the area. I’d encourage everyone to come out and discover how you can support local!”

For more information about “Experience Spring Hill”, please contact Kelli Johnson at 931-486-0625 or email [email protected]

About Spring Hill Chamber

The Spring Hill Chamber’s mission is to positively influence our business culture to create a better Spring Hill. The Chamber provides professional development, networking opportunities, and support services for local professionals interested in building relationships and growing their business. In addition, the Chamber serves our local business community by helping our members thrive while being a connector and trusted resource to the Spring Hill community.