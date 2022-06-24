Experience Spring Hill Event Takes Place June 25

Spring Hill, Tenn. (June 7, 2022)—The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce’s annual eat, shop, and play community event, Experience Spring Hill, The Event presented by Vanderbilt Health, is back at Summit High School on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Participants in Experience Spring Hill, The Event this year include local retail shops, service providers, restaurants, governmental departments, nonprofit organizations, and more. Special activities include face painting, outdoor touch-a-truck and vehicle displays, virtual reality and other games, indoor bounce house, visits from “famous” characters, demonstrations, and other fun things for the entire family.

The event offers residents, both longstanding and new, a glimpse into the growing business community dedicated to serving Spring Hill. Attendees will be able to interact with businesses throughout the venue in special areas mimicking Spring Hill, such as “Main Street” and “Saturn Parkway.” There will also be plenty of child-friendly activities scheduled throughout the day and a food court with dishes and snacks from local restaurants.

After taking 2020 off because of COVID-19 and scaling back the event last year, the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce is very excited to bring the full version of our unique annual eat, shop, and play event back to our residents this year. This event provides a venue in which residents can learn about and support over 100 local businesses and services that make up this wonderful city. Furthermore, it speaks directly to our organization’s mission of serving our business community and positively influencing the business culture to create a better Spring Hill,” said Executive Director Rebecca Melton.

Event Information

What: Experience Spring Hill, The Event

Date: Saturday, June 25, 2022

Time: 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Location: Summit High School, 2830 Austin’s Way (formerly Twin Lakes Dr.), Spring Hill, Tenn. 37174

Cost: Free admission

Updates, tickets, event map can be found at: www.experiencespringhill.com

About the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce

The Spring Hill Chamber’s mission is to positively influence our business culture to create a better Spring Hill. The Chamber provides professional development, networking opportunities, and support services for local professionals interested in building relationships and growing their business.