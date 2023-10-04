October 4, 2023 – Don’t miss an opportunity to experience several forms of fine art at Independence High October 19-22, 2023.

Beginning Thursday, October 19, the Independence High theater department will perform Puffs, a show that takes place in a certain school of magic. For seven years, a certain boy wizard went to a certain wizard school and conquered evil. This play, however, focuses on the Puffs, who also happened to be there.

The dates and showtimes are listed below. Tickets may be purchased online and cost $10 per person.

Thursday, October 19 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 21 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, October 21 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 22 at 2 p.m.

Independence High art students are also showcasing their skills in conjunction with the show. The IHS Fall Art Exhibition will display student work in the commons area and in the library.

Source: WCS InFocus

