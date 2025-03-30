Experience Luxury and Comfort at 318 Crescent Moon Cir, Nolensville, TN

Nestled in the serene Arrington Retreat neighborhood, 318 Crescent Moon Cir offers an unparalleled blend of elegance, comfort, and modern convenience. Just minutes from Highway 96 and 840, this exceptional home provides easy access to Franklin, Nashville, and surrounding areas while maintaining a peaceful retreat-like setting. With thoughtfully designed living spaces and luxurious amenities, it is perfect for those seeking relaxation and entertainment.

Explore its standout features below, and contact Susan Gregory with Onward Real Estate today to schedule a showing or learn more!

Main-Level Sanctuary: A Primary Suite Designed for Relaxation

The main-level primary suite is a tranquil escape. It features a spa-like ensuite bathroom designed for ultimate comfort. Unwind in the bathtub, enjoy the spacious walk-in shower, and appreciate the convenience of dual vanities and ample storage. With plenty of natural light and an elegant layout, this retreat offers privacy and relaxation at its finest.

Heart of the Home: A Stunning New Kitchen & Cozy Living Spaces

The brand-new kitchen is a chef’s dream, with modern appliances, custom cabinetry, and a spacious island. It is the center of the home and seamlessly flows into the family room and breakfast nook, creating an inviting atmosphere for daily living. The cozy fireplace in the family room adds warmth and charm, making it the perfect spot for gatherings with family and friends.

Expansive Upper Level: Room for Everyone

The second floor provides ample space for both relaxation and productivity. It features three generously sized bedrooms, including a private ensuite and an additional full hall bath. A standout feature is the expansive bonus room, offering endless possibilities as a home office, playroom, or creative studio. Whether you need extra space for family or guests, the upper level ensures comfort and versatility.

The Ultimate Entertainment Space: Walk-Out Basement Retreat

The walk-out basement is designed for hosting and relaxation and is the ultimate entertainment hub. This level includes a large living area, a dedicated home theater, and a custom bar with a beverage refrigerator, making it ideal for movie nights, celebrations, and gatherings. Two additional bedrooms and a spacious full bathroom are perfect for overnight guests or extended family stays. This level enhances the home’s livability while adding incredible value.

Backyard Oasis: Relaxation & Scenic Views

Step outside to a private backyard oasis, perfect for entertaining or unwinding. Enjoy a refreshing dip in the pool, relax in the covered gazebo, or take in the breathtaking views from the upper balcony. The covered back deck offers the perfect spot for morning coffee or evening drinks while overlooking the beautiful rolling hills of Nolensville. With ample space for outdoor enjoyment, this backyard is designed for year-round relaxation and entertainment.

Make 318 Crescent Moon Cir Your New Home

This exceptional home in Arrington Retreat is perfect for those who love to gather, entertain, and unwind in style. With luxurious features, ample living space, and a prime location, this property truly offers the best of Nolensville living. Don’t miss the opportunity to make 318 Crescent Moon Cir your dream home. Contact Susan Gregory with Onward Real Estate today to schedule a private showing and experience this stunning residence firsthand!

