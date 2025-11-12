Experience Holiday Events at Four Seasons Nashville

This holiday season, Four Seasons Hotel Nashville invites guests to celebrate with a lineup of unforgettable festive experiences for the whole family. From a sumptuous Thanksgiving feast and a whimsical Teddy Bear Tea to a joyful Christmas brunch, every grand ballroom event is crafted to create lasting memories.

Thanksgiving

Celebrate the season with an extraordinary Thanksgiving feast where every detail is designed to delight. Guests can indulge in chef-attended carving stations, live cooking displays, and an abundant array of holiday favourites. The menu features slow-roasted turkey, autumn-inspired sides, fresh seafood, and decadent desserts.

Adults are USD 85, while children 12 and under are USD 45. Reservations are available from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Teddy Bear Tea

A cherished holiday tradition, Teddy Bear Tea welcomes families for an afternoon of tea service, seasonal treats, and special surprises for little ones on Saturday, December 13, 2025, from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Families can enjoy a festive lunch served alongside tea and hot chocolate, while children delight in cookie decorating and seasonal entertainment. Guests can also capture special memories with photos with Santa in the Hotel lobby. In the spirit of giving, families are encouraged to bring a gift or plush toy which will be donated to Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Tickets are USD 85 for adults, USD 40 for children ages 5 to 10, and complimentary for children under 5.

Christmas Brunch

Make this holiday season unforgettable with the Hotel’s festive Christmas dining experience on Thursday, December 25 from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. Guests of all ages can enjoy a joyful holiday experience featuring a prix-fixe menu, a cookie decoration station, face painting, and a special visit from Santa.

Reservations for all festive dining experiences are available through OpenTable.

Tennessee Residents Rate

The team at Four Seasons Hotel Nashville is delighted to offer Tennessee residents a staycation opportunity with the Tennessee Residents Rate. To take advantage of this offer, Tennessee residents can book their stay by calling +1 (615) 610-6995 or email [email protected].

Festive Gifting

Purchase gift cards at the Hotel’s front desk or explore specialty gifts at The Spa on the seventh floor.

The Four Seasons Hotel Nashville is located at 100 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN 37201.

