Experience Festive Entertainment at BNA this Holiday Season

Following the inaugural BNA Holiday Tree Lighting event held last month, Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) is continuing its festive spirit with a lineup of activities and performances for the holiday season, including:
Live musical performances – December 11, 14, 15, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, and 24
Balloon artists – December 14, 15, 18, and 21
Four special appearances by Santa Claus – December 14, 15, 18, and 21
Holiday Carolers – December 15 and 21
Puppet Show – December 19
Guest appearance by Sandy Claus (Mrs. Claus) – December 20
Holiday gift wrapping – December 21
See below for the full lineup here: BNA Holiday Schedule 2023