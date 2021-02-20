Expecting During COVID_ Q&A from an Award-Winning OB Team

Expecting a little one is an exciting journey. Whether preparing to welcome your first or your fifth baby, things might look a little different during the COVID-19 pandemic. Williamson Medical Center’s (WMC) trusted team of doctors, nurses and specialists have rounded up a few frequently asked questions to help you learn more about the services they offer as well as the precautions they are taking to put you at ease.

What maternity services are offered at WMC?

Williamson Medical Center’s maternity team consists of board-certified physicians and experienced, compassionate nurses that focus on making your birth experience as memorable, comfortable and safe as possible.

With spacious birthing suites, you will experience the birthing process in a comfortable, private environment. Parents are encouraged to keep their new baby in their room as much as possible to promote the healthiest start for their little one. Rooming-in gives new parents the opportunity to learn how to care for their infant, with the professional assistance of WMC nursing staff. A nursery nurse also is available to provide rest and comfort to the new mom.

WMC is equipped for high-risk births, such as multiples or births with complications. The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) houses a full-time neonatologist with a team of neonatal nurse practitioners and a team of specially trained nurses. WMC also offers immediate skin-to-skin contact following vaginal deliveries and C-sections. Patients having a C-section also have the option to choose a clear surgical drape that allows them to witness the moment their baby enters the world.

Lactation services are available to assist mothers who choose to breastfeed, making breastfeeding as enjoyable and successful as possible. The facility also offers exceptional room service options, allowing patients to order from a complete Buchanan’s Café menu.

What distinctions has WMC obstetrics received?

WMC has been named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics by the Women’s Choice Award® for the sixth year in a row. The Center also received the 2019 and 2020 “BEST for Babies” award from the Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee Hospital Association for increasing breastfeeding rates, decreasing early elective deliveries and promoting safe sleep to help give Tennessee infants the best start to life.

Additionally, WMC is proud to be named as one of the best in the nation for Patient Safety by the Women’s Choice Awards.

What precautions is the hospital taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while I am a patient?

All WMC staff have received increased training on COVID-19 and infection prevention. They are screening everyone entering the hospital daily, practicing excellent hand hygiene, limiting visitors, using social distancing whenever possible and using currently recommended practices and personal protective equipment when providing patient care.

What will my prenatal care look like during COVID-19?

It’s very important to keep all of your healthcare appointments during and after pregnancy. While prenatal care varies with each medical provider, WMC’s team of OB/GYNs are committed to ensuring enhanced safety and cleaning protocols are in place to keep you and your baby safe during in-person visits. Should you need emergency medical care, do not avoid or delay seeking care due to COVID-19.

How can I best protect myself and my baby before, during and after delivery?

Strictly adhering to CDC guidelines is recommended for reduced risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19. This includes social distancing, wearing a mask in public areas, washing hands often for at least 20 seconds and using sanitizer when soap and water is not readily available.

Prior to delivery, WMC recommends you and your support person quarantine as much as possible up to three weeks prior to delivery to reduce possible exposure. You can visit the CDC’s COVID-19 and pregnancy page to learn more.

What should I do if I have COVID-19 symptoms during pregnancy?

If you begin experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 while pregnant, the CDC recommends you reach out to your healthcare provider within 24 hours. For anyone experiencing severe or emergent symptoms including but not limited to difficulty breathing, persistent chest pain, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake or bluish lips or face, seek medical care immediately.

How will my experience in labor and delivery be different during COVID-19?

WMC physicians, nurses and staff are committed to ensuring your delivery experience is as safe and comfortable as possible. To ensure safety, a few changes have been implemented including screening upon entering the hospital as well as mask requirements during your stay for both you and your designated support person.

Is WMC offering childbirth classes?

Due to COVID-19, in-person classes are not currently offered; however, a Childbirth Education E-class is available. Topics include relaxation and breathing techniques, labor and delivery processes, epidurals, Caesarean sections and postpartum and newborn care. This is the same information provided in the classroom series but available to you in the comfort of your own home.

Most importantly, remember to enjoy your pregnancy journey! WMC recognizes that delivering a baby at this time may be stressful, but wants to assure you that their team is as committed as ever to providing you with excellent, safe medical care and supporting you and your baby during your personalized birth experience.

To learn more about WMC’s award-winning maternity team, visit WilliamsonMedicalCenter.org/OB. To go on an in-depth virtual tour of WMC’s Obstetrics Unit including the labor and delivery floor, postpartum rooms and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), visit http://bit.ly/WMC_OBTour.

