Exclusive Premiere: Hemp & Denim Video “One Step Over the Line”

Husband and wife Americana Folk-Rock duo Hemp & Denim are making a “Run for the Grammys” with their brand new single “One Step Over The Line.” Hemp & Denim is comprised of Hemp Meadows and Denim Skye, a retired husband, and wife who have reinvented themselves, following their dream of sharing their music with the world. Reminiscent of the 60s and 70s California pop and British rock with a splash of Americana,

This video, which was filmed and edited by Shawn Hudgins and produced & directed by Hemp & Denim themselves, was filmed at The Bunganut Pig in downtown Franklin.

“We storyboarded every scene,” said Hemp, the outspoken songwriter and male vocalist of the duo. “We wanted to create a storyline with two people going through some tough times together but still finding joy in life and each other. We couldn’t ask for a better place to film this video. This location had everything we were looking for that fit the retro Americana vibe of the song. They were so accommodating and we can’t wait for our fans to see it.”

