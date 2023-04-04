Excessive noise from music & mufflers comes with a $126 fine, in Franklin

Drivers who frequent downtown Franklin have probably seen electronic message boards reminding motorists of Franklin’s noise ordinance. Downtown residents report being oftentimes disturbed by drivers of vehicles with modified exhaust systems revving their engines, and by loud music coming from cars. Both are a violation of the City’s noise ordinance.

Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner hopes this reminder will be enough to curb the problem and wants to remind downtown drivers about the ordinance, and the $126 fine they can expect to pay, if cited.

The Department’s hopeful that drivers who may not realize that they are in violation by disturbing area residents, businesses, and patrons, will travel with greater care through downtown Franklin.