Exceptional Teamwork at Warren Bradley Partners Sold a Luxury Home Before the Public Market!

Our exceptional real estate team at Warren Bradley Partners recently secured a home under contract before it hit the public market! 1172 Saddle Springs Drive in Thompson’s Station is a beautiful Neo-Classical design with just over three acres of land and 5,495 square feet. We were delighted to quickly connect our sellers with buyers and facilitate a smooth closing in just a few short weeks.

Read more about 1172 Saddle Springs Drive and how the teamwork at Warren Bradley Partners ensures the best result for selling your home in the Middle Tennessee luxury market!

Beautiful Photography Showcases the Home Perfectly

When you are preparing to sell your home, you want to make sure it’s displayed properly! Most potential buyers will first engage with your home through an online listing, and it is essential to present compelling photographs of your home’s features. At Warren Bradley Partners, we work with the best photographers to ensure that your property looks beautiful and showcases all the unique features of your luxury home. A stunning photo like this example of the study at 1172 Saddle Springs Drive draws in potential buyers and encourages them to schedule a showing.

Our Team Highlights Your Home’s Exclusive Features and Updates

As a seller, you want buyers to see everything you love about the home you are selling. Whether you’ve upgraded your home through renovations or you have unique rooms and design features, your listing should highlight the best your home has to offer! The team at Warren Bradley Partners has an eye for these details. We make sure that your home description and photography capture the essence of your property, communicating to potential buyers what an exclusive buying opportunity the listing represents.

For instance, at 1172 Saddle Springs Drive, we highlighted the work that architect Susan Hager and interior designer Eric Ross contributed to the home when it was built in 2017. Our team drew attention to the beautiful hardwood floors, cabinetry, and doors, as well as the updated kitchen with a built-in refrigerator and upscale appliances. Our description helped potential buyers feel the combination of elegance and comfort that this home encapsulates.

We Offer a Keen Eye for Staging and Editing

Staging is an important part of selling your home. Warren Bradley Partners has a keen eye for the details that help sell your home and relationships with professionals who can provide the services you need. Our team works with expert stagers who can help you whether you need an entire home staged with furniture and styling or simply need help reducing and editing possessions to present a clean slate during showings.

With a gorgeously designed interior like the one at 1172 Saddle Springs Drive, our team recommends more of an “editing” process. We encourage sellers to stow more personal belongings and decorations to help buyers visualize themselves in the space.

We Actively Market Your Home!

With our wonderful network, we were able to contract buyers for 1172 Saddle Springs Drive before it hit the public market. However, we had all the pieces in place to launch a marketing campaign to showcase this wonderful property! When you work with Warren Bradley Partners, we market your home through a variety of methods to ensure visibility with potential buyers:

We provide walkthrough videos, drone videos, floor plans, and color brochures for the internet, distribution, and in-home display.

Your home is placed on our personal website as well as our social media networks of Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

We also publish your listing on the Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty website, Sotheby’s International website, and YouTube channel.

At Warren Bradley Partners, we understand that buyers for your home can be found in a variety of ways. We use every available resource to market your home and attract potential buyers!

Get the Best Result with the Teamwork of Warren Bradley Partners!

Warren Bradley Partners believes that working as a team provides the best outcome for our clients. We coordinate as a family and a team of successful real estate professionals and offer a trove of resources to every client. Your home will be expertly marketed and listed at the correct price to move your sale forward.

The recent sale and closing of 1172 Saddle Springs Drive in Thompson’s Station off-market is an excellent representation of how our family real estate team works together to ensure success.

Look forward to a smooth journey selling your home when you choose Warren Bradley Partners to represent your luxury listing. Get started today by calling us at 615-300-8663 or connect with us online!