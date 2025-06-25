Exceptional Living in the Governors Club

A well-designed home is effortlessly timeless, especially when it’s located on a peaceful cul-de-sac in one of Brentwood’s most beloved gated communities. We’re excited to introduce you to 7 Angel Trace, a classic brick residence in the Governors Club that offers thoughtful living spaces, tasteful updates, and a welcoming sense of ease from the moment you walk through the door.

With a flexible layout, elegant finishes, and private outdoor spaces perfect for summer entertaining, this home combines comfort, function, and location in all the right ways. At Warren Bradley Partners, we’re proud to help you discover homes that make everyday living special.

Property Highlights at a Glance

Updated 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath home with main-level primary suite and guest room

Renovated kitchen and marble-accented owner’s bath with walk-in shower and soaking tub

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Governors Club with private outdoor living and a 3-car garage

Thoughtfully Designed for Comfortable, Everyday Living

The home’s gracious entry sets the tone with an airy hall that opens to a private study, formal dining room, and expansive great room. Ideal for entertaining, the dining room offers access to the front porch, while the breakfast area connects seamlessly to the home’s back terraces, making it easy for guests to flow indoors and out during gatherings.

Inside, the home’s size feels just right, offering generous square footage without sacrificing warmth or livability. Two bedrooms are thoughtfully placed on the main level for privacy, including a serene primary suite and a separate guest room tucked on the opposite side of the home.

Updated Interiors with Timeless Finishes

You’ll find tasteful updates throughout the home, starting in the kitchen, which features granite countertops, a gas cooktop, and plenty of storage. The heart of the house opens to the great room, complete with built-ins and a fireplace that adds charm and functionality.

The primary suite’s bathroom has been beautifully renovated, featuring marble floors, marble countertops, a luxurious walk-in shower with body jets, and a separate soaking tub. Every detail—from the finishes to the layout—has been curated for comfort and long-term value.

Flexible Living Spaces for Today’s Lifestyle

Whether you’re hosting, working from home, or enjoying quiet moments, this home offers spaces that adapt to your needs. In addition to the main-level study, the upstairs landing includes a spacious bonus area perfect for a second office, fitness nook, or creative studio.

There’s also ample walk-in storage upstairs, including three separate storage areas—one of which could be finished for future expansion if desired. It’s a home designed to evolve with you over time.

Outdoor Spaces Designed to Entertain

7 Angel Trace makes it easy to enjoy the outdoors year-round. From the dining room’s access to the front porch to the breakfast room’s doors opening to both upper and lower terraces, the home is built with entertaining in mind.

Mature landscaping and a quiet backyard create a peaceful setting that feels tucked away, perfect for morning coffee, evening dinners, or weekend gatherings with friends and neighbors.

Set on One of the Governors Club’s Most Beloved Streets

Located on a quiet, sidewalk-lined cul-de-sac, this home offers the privacy of a tucked-away street and all the perks of Governors Club living. Residents enjoy access to golf, tennis, a community pool, and a clubhouse with dining and events. The neighborhood’s gated entry adds peace of mind, while its location near top-rated schools and I-65 offers unmatched convenience.

An oversized three-car garage and wide driveway provide room for extra parking and storage, making life a little easier whether you’re hosting or coming home from a long day.

A Rare Find in a Coveted Brentwood Neighborhood

7 Angel Trace is more than a home—it’s an opportunity to live with ease in a timeless setting. With updated finishes, flexible spaces, and one of the Governors Club’s most desirable addresses, this residence checks all the boxes for comfortable, elevated living in Middle Tennessee.

Contact Warren Bradley Partners today to schedule your private showing.

Warren Bradley Partners are your Sotheby’s International and Zeitlin Group realtors serving all of Middle Tennessee, including Nashville, Franklin, Brentwood, Arrington, and Thompson’s Station.

