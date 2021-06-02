Excellence In Eye Care at the Eye Care Center of TN | Nolensville

Williamson Source
tn eye care center

When it comes to your vision, expert care is important. Our eyes play a critical role in almost every aspect of life, from working a job to enjoying the smile of a loved one. No problem is too big or too small to be treated with the highest level of respect and integrity by the doctors at Eye Care Center of Tennessee.

Located at the Burkitt Commons in Nolensville, The Eye Care Center of Tennessee is the only facility of its kind in the area where a team of eye surgeons and optometrists work together in providing exceptional medical and surgical eye care.

Medical and Surgical Treatment of Eye Diseases

The Eye Care Center of Tennessee treats a broad spectrum of eye disorders through medical and surgical techniques, including use of high tech laser technology. Care is available for the following conditions (and many more).

  • Cataract: Cloudiness/blurriness on the lens of the eye; reduces vision; may develop slowly over years.
  • Glaucoma: Group of eye conditions characterized by damage to the optic nerve.
  • Diabetic Eye Disease: Group of eye problems (including diabetic retinopathy) that can cause floaters, blurry vision, dark areas of vision, and even blindness.
  • Dry Eye Disease: Common condition that occurs when the tear ducts are not able to properly lubricate the eyes.
  • Keratoconus: Occurs when the cornea bulges; typically first appears at puberty or in late teen years; may be associated with blurred vision or light sensitivity.
  • Corneal Disorders: Range of disorders affecting the cornea that can potentially lead to blindness.
  • Amblyopia: Often known as a “lazy eye.”
  • Uveitis: A form of eye inflammation.
  • Macular Degeneration: A leading cause of permanent vision loss in adults over the age of 60.
  • Eye Trauma: Trauma may be caused by a vehicle accident, sports, or other causes.
  • Eye Infections: Common and may be accompanied by symptoms such as redness, itchiness, or swelling.

The comprehensive vision care you need is now available in your neighborhood at the Eye Care Center of Tennessee at the Burkitt Commons. Request your appointment now.

To book your appointment, visit https://www.eyecarecenteroftn.com/request-appointment.html or call 615-709-2700.

