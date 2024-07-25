EWLP Registration Now Open for Williamson County Schools

July 23, 2024 – Families can now register their elementary students for fall 2024 Elementary World Language Program (EWLP) classes.

EWLP classes give students a foundation for world language study while encouraging communication. The program helps students develop an appreciation of other cultures and customs while also improving their speaking and listening skills.

Only Spanish classes will be offered during the 2024 fall semester. Students who are enrolled will attend a one-hour class for 12 weeks starting the week of August 19 and running through the week of November 15. There are morning and afternoon classes available. Morning classes begin at 7:30 a.m. and end at 8:30 a.m., and afternoon classes run from dismissal until 5:15 p.m.

Registration costs $100 per student and will end on August 7. To register, visit the EWLP page on the district website.

