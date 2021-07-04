EWLP Registration Now Open for WCS

From WCS inFocus

By
Williamson Source
-
Registration for the Fall 2021 semester of the district's Elementary World Language Program (EWLP) begins Thursday, July 1.

The EWLP aims to give students a foundation for world language study while encouraging communication. The program nurtures speaking and listening skills while also helping students develop an appreciation of other cultures and customs. This semester, only Spanish classes will be offered.

“By offering Spanish, we are preparing our students to work and live in the global community as it is today and as it may be tomorrow,” said WCS World Language Department Assistant Adriana Hughes. “WCS is a district whose parents, students, School Board and administration value world language education and are making language acquisition a priority in schools.”

Registration costs $100 per student. Classes are first come, first serve, and space fills up quickly. The one-hour classes will meet once a week beginning August 23 and running through the week of November 8.

For more information about the program, visit the WCS EWLP page. Families may also fill out the registration form on the EWLP page.

