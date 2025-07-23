Everything You Need to Know About the Williamson County Fair

The Williamson County Fair will run August 1-9, 2025. Held at the Williamson County AgExpo Park, this year’s fair will include a variety of family-friendly shows, competitions, food and the always popular midway featuring rides for all ages.

The mission of the fair is to provide a family-friendly event, promoting agriculture, bringing communities together and celebrating the traditions of Williamson County.

FAIR HOURS

Monday – Thursday: Gates Open at 6:00 pm

Building Hours: 6:00 p.m – 10:00 p.m.

Midway: Closes at 11:00 p.m.

Friday’s: Gate Open at 6:00 pm

Building Hours: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Midway: Closes at Midnight

Saturday’s: Gates Open at 10:00 am

Building Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Midway: Closes at Midnight

Sunday: Gates Open at Noon

Building Hours: 12:00 noon – 10:00 p.m.

Midway: Closes at 11:00 p.m.

SPECIAL ADMISSION AND DISCOUNT DAYS

Saturday, August 2 – “Government Employee Day”

Presented by Cigna

Regular Price Admission – Gates open at 10 am

Government Employees get in “FREE” with a special Government Employee ticket, compliments of Cigna. Drew Expositions will provide a Ride Special hand stamp for $15 per person, which can be purchased inside the arena in front of the elevator. Ride special is good for rides 10 am – 4 pm ONLY.

If you are a Government Employee outside of Williamson County you may request two (2) complimentary tickets (while supplies last) for gate admission valid only on 8/3/24, by emailing a copy of your Government ID and the Government Office where you work to [email protected]. You will then receive information on how you may obtain your tickets. You must have a Government Employee Day ticket for free admittance and onsite ride special purchase.

Sunday, August 3 – “Senior Day” Presented by Cigna

Regular Price for General Admission – Gates open at Noon

FREE admission for Seniors 55 and older all day compliments of Cigna. Goodie bags will be given to the first 500 Seniors through the gates.

Tuesday, August 5 – “School Spirit Night”

Regular Price Admission – Gates open at 6 pm

OR

Wear your school spirit shirt or hat for $10 Adult admission and $5 Child admission – Elementary School, Middle School, High School, or College ONLY. Professional sports spirit wear is NOT accepted.

Regular Price Admission – Gates open at 6 pm

Sample $3 portions of your favorite fair food at participating vendors.

Thursday, August 7 – “Pick TN Thursday”

$10 Adult admission/Children – 2 for $10 – Gates open at 6 pm

Saturday, August 9 – “Patriot Day”

Presented by Buerger, Moseley & Carson, PLC

Regular Price Admission – Gates open at 10 am

ALL active and retired military individuals admitted FREE with military ID.

More information can be found at www.williamsoncountyfair.org. The AgExpo Park is located at 4215 Long Lane, Franklin, Tennessee, 37064.

EXHIBITS & ATTRACTIONS

There’s something for everyone at the Fair. You can see exhibits like Little 1s Farming, The Chick Hatchery and the Historic Village (just to name a few), as well as see performers like ventriloquist Kevin Horner, Lady Houdini and Extreme Illusions & Escapes.

See the complete schedule here.

MIDWAY

Advance Midway Ride Hand Stamps

Advance discounted ride hand stamps will be available for purchase through July 31st ONLY.

Tickets are date specific so be sure to purchase for the day you plan to attend. Not redeemable for cash; cannot be combined with any other offer. Advance Midway ride purchases can be redeemed for hand stamp after entering the fair. To purchase CLICK HERE.

Midway Hours

Monday – Thursday – 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Friday – 6:00 pm to Midnight

Saturday – 10:00 am to Midnight

Sunday – 12:00 Noon to 11:00 pm

Regular Ticket Prices

Single coupon – $1.25

21 coupons – $20 (SAVE $6.25)

55 coupons – $50 (SAVE $18.75)

120 coupons – $100 (SAVE $50.00)

*All rides require more than one (1) coupon each

Daily Ride Specials

Monday-Friday: Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

*Unlimited rides for $25

Saturday – August 3rd & 10th: Gates open at 10:00 a.m.

*Unlimited rides for $35

Sunday: Gates open at Noon

*Unlimited rides for $30

MORE EVENTS

