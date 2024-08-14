Everything You Need to Know About the Tennessee State Fair

As the Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair approaches, the safety and security of all fairgoers remain a top priority for the fair’s organizers. Wilson County Promotions and law enforcement officials have collaboratively implemented enhanced security measures to ensure a great experience for guests and workers.

Satellite Parking

Take advantage of the Satellite Parking every day of the Fair, August 15-24, 2024. Buses will run from the following locations from 5:00 pm-11:00 pm, Monday-Friday, and 12:00 pm-11:00 pm on Saturday & Sunday at no charge:

– Cumberland University’s Football Parking Lot, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon, TN

– First Baptist Church & Wilson County Courthouse, 227 E Main Street, Lebanon

Clear Bag Policy

To ensure a safe environment, a clear bag policy has been implemented. Approved bags include:

– Clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags not exceeding 12″x6″x12″

– One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags

– Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5″x6.5″

– Medically necessary items and diaper bags (after inspection)

All bags are subject to search.

Metal Detectors & Weapons

All attendees will pass through metal detectors at the admission gates, and all bags will be searched. Weapons are strictly prohibited, even for concealed carry permit holders. The Fair reserves the right to search all packages, bags, strollers, and other items.

Drone Policy

The unauthorized use of drones is strictly prohibited. Citations will be issued for violations.

No Outside Food or Drink

Please secure all doors and do not leave valuables visible in your vehicle.

Photo Booths for Child Safety

Parents are encouraged to use photo booths located at each gate to aid in the description of a child if they get separated from their guardian.

