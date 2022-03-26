Everything You Need to Know About the CoolSprings Galleria Easter Bunny

Your favorite Easter visitor has hopped into CoolSprings Galleria! The springtime season blooms with fun now through Saturday, April 16th, when you can take family photos and create lasting memories with the Easter Bunny.

The Bunny, sponsored by Nashville SC, will be available for photos during the following times:

Monday – Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm

Sunday, 12 pm to 6 pm

Availability is limited and reservations are encouraged using the convenient online reservation platform, located HERE. You’ll select a date and time, purchase your photo package, and then you’re ready for the 2022 Easter Bunny photo experience!

Other Easter Bunny Events:

Pet Photos with the Bunny will be on Monday, March 28 th & Monday, April 4 th from 4 pm – 7 pm

& Monday, April 4 from 4 pm – 7 pm Character Appearance s : Alice in Wonderland will be near the Bunny’s Garden for free photos on Thursday, March 24 th from 5 pm – 7 pm Tinkerbell & Peter Pan will be near the Bunny’s Garden for free photos on Thursday, April 7 th from 5 pm – 7 pm

:

CoolSprings Galleria is giving away 3 photo packages for free pictures with the bunny! Just text the keyword BUNNY to 615-823-2660.

So put on your Easter best and hop over to the Easter Bunny’s Garden, located on the Lower Level, Center Court. Please note that CoolSprings Galleria is closed on Easter Sunday. For more information, including hours and photo packages, see our website HERE.