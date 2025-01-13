Everything You Need to Know About Raising Cane’s Franklin Grand Opening

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo courtesy of Raising Cane\'s

Raising Cane’s in Franklin will open on Tuesday, January 14th at 10 am at 7087 Bakers Bridge Road.

In celebration of its seventh location opening in the Middle Tennessee area, Raising Cane’s offers several ways to win free chicken and more.

  • A “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 Customers (age 13 and older) Free Cane’s for a Year! Entries are accepted from 8 to 9 a.m., with the drawing held shortly after. Customers must be present to win.
  • A commemorative beanie and free Box Combo card for the first 100 Customers who purchase a Combo. Free Box Combo card valid on return visit.
  • A ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Chamber of Commerce and local city officials.

The new location will be open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous articleHome Brewing Class in Franklin Set for Jan. 28
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
Instagram Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here