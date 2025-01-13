Everything You Need to Know About Raising Cane’s Franklin Grand Opening

Raising Cane’s in Franklin will open on Tuesday, January 14th at 10 am at 7087 Bakers Bridge Road.

In celebration of its seventh location opening in the Middle Tennessee area, Raising Cane’s offers several ways to win free chicken and more.

A “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 Customers (age 13 and older) Free Cane’s for a Year! Entries are accepted from 8 to 9 a.m., with the drawing held shortly after. Customers must be present to win.

A commemorative beanie and free Box Combo card for the first 100 Customers who purchase a Combo. Free Box Combo card valid on return visit.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Chamber of Commerce and local city officials.

The new location will be open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight.

