Everything You Need to Know About Amazon Prime Day 2022

Amazon’s annual Prime Day event is back this July 12-13, offering Prime members deals on products from top national brands and third-party sellers across categories—from fashion and electronics to toys and home. Mark your calendar, then keep reading to learn more about what you can expect during this year’s event—and what deals are starting early.

What time does Prime Day start?

Prime Day kicks off on July 12 at midnight PDT (3 a.m. EDT) and runs through July 13.

What countries are participating in Prime Day?

Prime Day deals are available to Prime members in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the UK, the U.S., and for the first time ever in Poland and Sweden. Later this summer, Prime Day deals events will be held in India, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as in Egypt for the first time.

What brands can you expect to find among this year’s Prime Day deals?

The two-day savings event includes must-have brands such as Beats, Casper, ELEMIS, Levi’s, iRobot, and SharkNinja; fashion styles from Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter’s; and Amazon’s lowest prices ever on select products from Sony, Bose, and GE.

Are there early deals available before Prime Day?

Customers don’t have to wait to save this Prime Day. Early deals and new, member-only offerings start June 21. Here’s a preview of some of those deals: