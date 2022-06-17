Everything You Need to Know About Amazon Prime Day 2022

Save the date: Amazon Prime Day returns July 12-13. Here’s everything you need to know about the two-day event, including early deals.
Amazon’s annual Prime Day event is back this July 12-13, offering Prime members deals on products from top national brands and third-party sellers across categories—from fashion and electronics to toys and home. Mark your calendar, then keep reading to learn more about what you can expect during this year’s event—and what deals are starting early.
What time does Prime Day start?
Prime Day kicks off on July 12 at midnight PDT (3 a.m. EDT) and runs through July 13.
What countries are participating in Prime Day?
Prime Day deals are available to Prime members in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the UK, the U.S., and for the first time ever in Poland and Sweden. Later this summer, Prime Day deals events will be held in India, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as in Egypt for the first time.
What brands can you expect to find among this year’s Prime Day deals?
The two-day savings event includes must-have brands such as Beats, Casper, ELEMIS, Levi’s, iRobot, and SharkNinja; fashion styles from Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter’s; and Amazon’s lowest prices ever on select products from Sony, Bose, and GE.
Are there early deals available before Prime Day?
Customers don’t have to wait to save this Prime Day. Early deals and new, member-only offerings start June 21. Here’s a preview of some of those deals:
- Subscribe to Wondery+: Prime members who haven’t yet tried Wondery+ can get three months free of the ultimate immersive podcast listening experience with ad-free listening, early access to new shows, and exclusive content from all their favorite Wondery originals, including Dr. Death, SmartLess, and How I Built This. Offer available from June 20 to July 13.
- Save on IMDbPro: As part of the 20th anniversary of IMDbPro, the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals, Prime members receive a 30-day free trial and save 60% on an IMDbPro annual membership, making it just $95—the lowest price of the year—for a full year of access. This deal will be available from June 20 to July 13.
- Score big on Amazon Devices: Get deals starting June 21 and save up to 55% on select Amazon devices, including Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) and Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids, Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon Glow with Tangram Bits, Halo Band, Luna Controller, Fire 7 Tablet (2019 release), Echo Dot (4th Gen) with a Free Smart Bulb, Ring Alarm Security Kit 8-Piece (2nd Gen), Blink Video Doorbell, eero mesh WiFi routers, and more.
- Save on Fire TV smart TVs: Starting at just $89.99, save early with Fire TV smart TVs from brands including Toshiba, Insignia, Pioneer, and Amazon.
- Insignia 24-inch HD Smart Fire TV: $89.99 (47% off)
- Insignia 32-inch HD Smart Fire TV: $99.99 (44% off)
- Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa: $299.99 (46% off)
- Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV: $199.99 (46% off)
- Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV: $259.99 (45% off)
- Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV: $284.99 (45% off)
- Toshiba 75-inch M550-Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $699.99 (50% off)
- Pioneer 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $199.99 (37% off)
- Shop on Amazon Live: Starting June 21, customers will have an opportunity to shop early Prime Day deals alongside their favorite celebrities and influencers including Porsha Williams, Joe and Frank Mele, and Lala Kent. On June 28 at 1 p.m. EDT, Hilary Duff will join some of her favorite small business owners who will showcase their products and share inspiring stories behind their brands. Watch on Amazon Live or download the Amazon Live Shopping app on Fire TV.Much more about Prime Day Here