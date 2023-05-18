Everything You Need to Know About a Cheekwood Membership

Cheekwood Estate & Gardens is open year-round with exhibits in the mansion, outdoor exhibits and other offerings.

A general admission ticket to the attraction will cost $25 but membership for one person plus a guest is just $95 a year. There are different levels of membership from individual to family memberships. Memberships range from $70 – $170 per year, depending on what type of membership you choose.

Types of Memberships include:

Individual

(1 member)

Individual +1

(1 member + 1 guest.

Individual +2

(1 member + 2 guests.

Dual

(2 members)

Dual +1

(2 members + 1 guest)

Dual +2

(2 members + 2 guests)

Family One

(Includes all Standard membership benefits for 1 named adult and up to 5 children or grandchildren 17 and under)

Family One +1

(Includes all Standard membership benefits for 1 named adult, 1 unnamed guest, and up to 5 children or grandchildren 17 and under)

Family One +2

(Includes all Standard membership benefits for 1 named adult, 2 unnamed guests, and up to 5 children or grandchildren 17 and under)

Family Two

(Includes all Standard membership benefits for 2 named adults and up to 5 children or grandchildren 17 and under)

Family Two +1

(Includes all Standard membership benefits for 2 named adults, 1 unnamed guest, and up to 5 children or grandchildren 17 and under)

Family Two +2

(Includes all Standard membership benefits for 2 named adults, 2 unnamed guests, and up to 5 children or grandchildren 17 and under.

What’s included in your membership?

Enjoy free general admission tickets and parking (a surcharge may apply for special exhibitions or events)

Receive Member-Only discounts for select classes, camps, workshops, and special events.

Get exclusive invitations to Member-Only events and exhibition previews.

Members earn a free gardens ticket through SERM and AHS reciprocal admissions program.

Be the first to register your kids or grandchildren for our children’s camps.

Get 10% off your purchase at the Cheekwood Gift Shop and Cafe 29.

Enter the gardens before everyone else on Member Mornings and get access to early purchase periods for special events.

Be celebrated by Cheekwood during Member Appreciation Week with gifts and exclusive access to discounts.

Click here to learn more about Cheekwood and to purchase a membership.

Cheekwood is located at 1200 Forrest Park Nashville, TN 37205.