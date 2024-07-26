Everything New Coming to Prime Video August 2024

Check below for the exciting list of titles heading to the Prime Video streaming service in August 2024.
Everything Coming to Prime Video in August 2024
August 1st
- Batman: Caped Crusader
- Influenced
- 21 Jump Street
- 22 Jump Street
- Adventureland
- American Graffiti
- An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power
- An Inconvenient Truth
- Annie (1982)
- Annie (2014)
- Atomic Blonde – Available on Freevee for free with ads
- Bad News Bears (2005)
- Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction
- Born On The Fourth Of July
- Bowfinger
- Breakdown
- Cinema Paradiso
- Dante’s Peak
- Darkman
- Death Becomes Her
- Diary Of A Mad Housewife
- Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
- Eastern Promises
- Emma. (2020)
- Face/Off
- Fargo
- Fatal Attraction
- Flags of Our Fathers
- Flight of the Intruder
- Free State of Jones – Available on Freevee for free with ads
- Frogs
- From Beyond
- Ghost
- Ghostbusters (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
- Good Boys
- Green Zone
- How To Be A Latin Lover
- Howard The Duck
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
- Imitation of Life
- Invaders from Mars
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
- It’s Kind of a Funny Story
- Jacob’s Ladder
- Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – Available on Freevee for free with ads
- Last Vegas – Available on Freevee for free with ads
- Little Women (1949)
- Looper
- Lover Come Back
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa – Available on Freevee for free with ads
- Max Steel – Available on Freevee for free with ads
- Monster Trucks
- MouseHunt
- Narc
- No manches Frida 2
- Once Upon A Time In The West
- Overboard
- Passengers
- Perfectos Desconocidos (Perfect Strangers)
- Psycho
- Pulp Fiction
- Road to Perdition
- Ronin
- Scarface
- Sense And Sensibility
- Showgirls
- Southland Tales
- Stardust
- Sullivan’s Travels
- Superman II
- Superman III
- Superman IV: The Quest For Peace
- Superman Returns
- Superman
- Terms of Endearment
- The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland – Available on Freevee for free with ads
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
- The Crow
- The Dark Half
- The Day of the Jackal
- The Firm
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
- The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
- The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
- The Host – Available on Freevee for free with ads
- The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part – Available on Freevee for free with ads
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- The Losers
- The Naked Gun: From the Files
- The Poughkeepsie Tapes
- The Town That Dreaded Sundown
- The War of The Worlds (2005)
- The Warriors
- The Whale
- The Wood
- The Zookeeper’s Wife
- There’s Always Tomorrow
- Three Days of the Condor
- Traffic
- Trauma Center
- Troll
- Troll 2
- What Lies Beneath
- When Worlds Collide
- Windtalkers
August 5th
- Judy Justice S3
August 6th
- French Girl
August 8th
- The Mallorca Files S3
- One Fast Move
August 9th
- Nadie nos va a extrañar
August 13th
- Night Swim
August 15th
- JACKPOT!
- Paddington
August 22nd
- Classified (2024)
- Drive-Away Dolls
August 24th
- Lethal Weapon S1-3 – Available on Freevee for free with ads
- 10 Cloverfield Lane
August 26th
- No Gain No Love
August 29th
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S2
