Everything New Coming to Netflix June 2025

Netflix June 2025 Complete Release Schedule. Wondering what’s coming to Netflix this June 2025? Here’s the complete day-by-day breakdown of everything arriving on the streaming platform.
Coming Soon
- The Great Indian Kapil Show: Season 3 (IN)
- Rana Naidu: Season 2 (IN)
- Too Hot to Handle: Spain (ES)
June 1, 2025
- The American
- Barbarian
- Bee Movie
- The Birds
- The Blues Brothers
- The Devil’s Own
- Dune (1984)
- The Equalizer
- Family Plot
- Focus
- Frenzy
- The Great Outdoors
- Hitchcock
- Hop
- The Legend of Zorro
- The Man Who Knew Too Much
- Neighbors
- Now You See Me
- Now You See Me 2
- The Nutty Professor
- Pokémon The Series: XY
- Pokémon The Series: XY: XY: Kalos Quest
- Pokémon The Series: XY: XYZ
- Rear Window
- The Theory of Everything
- The Town
- U-571
- Us
- Vertigo
June 3, 2025
- Sara – Woman in the Shadows (IT)
June 4, 2025
- Criminal Code: Season 2 (BR)
- Eva Lasting: Season 3 (CO)
- Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal
June 5, 2025
- Barracuda Queens: Season 2 (SE)
- Ginny & Georgia: Season 3
- Tires: Season 2
June 6, 2025
- K.O. (FR)
- Mercy For None (KR)
- TYLER PERRY’S STRAW
- The Survivors (AU)
June 7, 2025
- Boys on the Side
- Piece by Piece
June 9, 2025
- The Creature Cases: Chapter 5
June 10, 2025
- Families Like Ours (DK)
- Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy (GB)
June 11, 2025
- Aniela (PL)
- Cheers to Life (BR)
- Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft. (FR)
- Our Times (MX)
- Titan: The OceanGate Disaster
June 12, 2025
- The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish: Season 2
- FUBAR: Season 2
- Plane
June 13, 2025
- Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 3 (ZA)
June 14, 2025
- Grey’s Anatomy: Season 21
June 16, 2025
- The Last Witch Hunter
June 17, 2025
- Justin Willman: Magic Lover
- Kaulitz & Kaulitz: Season 2 (DE)
- Scandal: Seasons 1-7
- Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem (GB)
June 18, 2025
- AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Season 2
- Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Season 4 (MX)
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 8
- YOLANTHE (NL)
June 19, 2025
- The Waterfront
June 20, 2025
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Olympo (ES)
- Semi-Soeter (ZA)
June 22, 2025
- The Intern
June 24, 2025
- Steph Tolev: Filth Queen
- Trainwreck: Poop Cruise (GB)
June 25, 2025
- The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Season 2
June 27, 2025
- Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 3 (JP)
- Squid Game: Season 3 (KR)
