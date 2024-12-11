Everything New Coming to Netflix January 2025

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for January 2025.
Netflix Releases: January 2025
January 1
- Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever
- The Love Scam
- Missing You
- Number 24
- 13 Going on 30
- 3 Ninjas: Kick Back
- Apollo 13
- Blended
- Bruce Almighty
- Colombiana
- Dallas Buyers Club
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
- Erin Brockovich
- Hotel Transylvania
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- Inception
- Interstellar
- Little Fockers
- Love Actually
- Meet the Fockers
- Meet the Parents
- Melancholia
- The Net
- Notting Hill
- Out of Africa
- Rush Hour
- Rush Hour 2
- Rush Hour 3
- Schindler’s List
- Scooby-Doo
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- Spider-Man
- Spider-Man 2
- Spider-Man 3
January 2
- Cunk on Life
- Stranded with my Mother-in-Law: Season 2
January 3
- Bandidos: Season 2
- Love Is Blind: Germany
- Shafted
- Selling The City
- Umjolo: My Beginning, My End!
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
January 4
- When the Stars Gossip
January 6
- My Happy Marriage: Season 2
- WWE Raw: 2025
January 7
- The Breakthrough
- Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy
- The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits (Week of December 31, 2024)
- Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action
- Younger: Seasons 1-7
January 8
- Dubai Bling: Season 3
- Fake Profile: Season 2
- Hound’s Hill
- I AM A KILLER: Season 6
- Subteran
January 9
- American Primeval
- Asura
- I am Ilary
- Lion
- The Upshaws: Part 6
January 10
- Ad Vitam
- Alpha Males: Season 3
- Love Is Blind: Germany (new episodes)
January 11
- SAKAMOTO DAYS
January 13
- The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Season 1
January 14
- Ari Shaffir: America’s Sweetheart
- Single’s Inferno: Season 4
January 15
- Hereditary
- Krapopolis: Season 1
- Public Disorder
January 16
- XO, Kitty: Season 2
January 17
- Back in Action
- Love Is Blind: Germany (new episodes)
- Young, Famous & African: Season 3
January 18
- SAKAMOTO DAYS (new episodes)
January 21
- The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits (Week of January 10, 2025)
January 22
- W.A.G.s to Riches
January 23
- NCIS: Seasons 1-5
- The Night Agent: Season 2
January 24
- The Sand Castle
January 25
- SAKAMOTO DAYS (new episodes)
January 26
- You Hurt My Feelings
January 28
- The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits (Week of January 17, 2025)
- Liza Treyger: Night Owl
January 29
- Six Nations: Full Contact: Season 2
January 30
- Mo: Season 2
- The Recruit: Season 2
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 2
January 31
- Lucca’s World
- The Snow Girl: Season 2
Leaving Netflix in January
January 1
- Jigsaw
January 3
- A.X.L.
January 7
- 65
January 9
- Focus
- The Wedding Year
January 11
- Last Tango in Halifax: Seasons 1-4
January 14
- The Magicians: Seasons 1-5
- Monk: Seasons 1-8
January 15
- Cats
- New Amsterdam: Seasons 1-5
- Selma
January 20
- The Gift
January 25
- The Babadook
- The Rental
January 26
- FullMetal Alchemist
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
January 31
- 21 Jump Street
- 22 Jump Street
- The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones
- The Next Karate Kid
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Project X
- White Chicks
- White House Down
- Whitney
- We’re the Millers
- Zero Dark Thirty
