Everything New Coming to Netflix January 2025

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for January 2025.

Netflix Releases: January 2025

January 1

Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever

The Love Scam

Missing You

Number 24

13 Going on 30

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Apollo 13

Blended

Bruce Almighty

Colombiana

Dallas Buyers Club

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Erin Brockovich

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Inception

Interstellar

Little Fockers

Love Actually

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Melancholia

The Net

Notting Hill

Out of Africa

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Schindler’s List

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

January 2

Cunk on Life

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law: Season 2

January 3

Bandidos: Season 2

Love Is Blind: Germany

Shafted

Selling The City

Umjolo: My Beginning, My End!

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

January 4

When the Stars Gossip

January 6

My Happy Marriage: Season 2

WWE Raw: 2025

January 7

The Breakthrough

Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits (Week of December 31, 2024)

Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action

Younger: Seasons 1-7

January 8

Dubai Bling: Season 3

Fake Profile: Season 2

Hound’s Hill

I AM A KILLER: Season 6

Subteran

January 9

American Primeval

Asura

I am Ilary

Lion

The Upshaws: Part 6

January 10

Ad Vitam

Alpha Males: Season 3

Love Is Blind: Germany (new episodes)

January 11

SAKAMOTO DAYS

January 13

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Season 1

January 14

Ari Shaffir: America’s Sweetheart

Single’s Inferno: Season 4

January 15

Hereditary

Krapopolis: Season 1

Public Disorder

January 16

XO, Kitty: Season 2

January 17

Back in Action

Love Is Blind: Germany (new episodes)

Young, Famous & African: Season 3

January 18

SAKAMOTO DAYS (new episodes)

January 21

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits (Week of January 10, 2025)

January 22

W.A.G.s to Riches

January 23

NCIS: Seasons 1-5

The Night Agent: Season 2

January 24

The Sand Castle

January 25

SAKAMOTO DAYS (new episodes)

January 26

You Hurt My Feelings

January 28

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits (Week of January 17, 2025)

Liza Treyger: Night Owl

January 29

Six Nations: Full Contact: Season 2

January 30

Mo: Season 2

The Recruit: Season 2

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 2

January 31

Lucca’s World

The Snow Girl: Season 2

Leaving Netflix in January

January 1

Jigsaw

January 3

A.X.L.

January 7

65

January 9

Focus

The Wedding Year

January 11

Last Tango in Halifax: Seasons 1-4

January 14

The Magicians: Seasons 1-5

Monk: Seasons 1-8

January 15

Cats

New Amsterdam: Seasons 1-5

Selma

January 20

The Gift

January 25

The Babadook

The Rental

January 26

FullMetal Alchemist

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

January 31

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

The Next Karate Kid

Not Another Teen Movie

Project X

White Chicks

White House Down

Whitney

We’re the Millers

Zero Dark Thirty

