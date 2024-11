Everything New Coming to Netflix December 2024

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for December 2024.

December 1

Bunk’d: Season 7

Burlesque

Daddy Day Care

The Happytime Murders

Little

Midway

Project X

We’re the Millers

Zero Dark Thirty

December 2

30 for 30: Bad Boys

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers

30 for 30: Sole Man

30 for 30: This Magic Moment

30 for 30: This Was the XFL

30 for 30: Winning Time

December 3

Fortune Feimster: Crushing It

December 4

The Children’s Train

Churchill at War

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Tomorrow and I

That Christmas

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 3

December 5

BEASTARS: Final Season: Part 1

Black Doves

Compliance

Jentry Chau vs the Underworld

Subservience

Top Chef: Boston

Top Chef: Kentucky

Top Chef: Seattle

December 6

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter

Biggest Heist Ever

Camp Crasher

Echoes of the Past

Mary

December 9

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 7

Rubble and Crew: Season 1

December 10

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…

Polo

Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die

December 11

The Kings of Tupelo

Makayla’s Voice

Maria

One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 1

Queer Eye: Season 9

December 12

La Palma

No Good Deed

December 13

1992

Carry-On

Disaster Holiday

December 16

The Dead Don’t Die

The Equalizer: Seasons 1-3

December 17

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma

Ronny Chieng: Love To Hate It

December 18

Julia’s Stepping Stone

The Manny: Season 2

December 19

The Dragon Prince: Season 7

Project Runway: Seasons 18-19

Virgin River: Season 6

December 20

Ferry 2

The Six Triple Eight

Umjolo: Day Ones

UniverXO Dabiz

December 21

Flipping Out: Seasons 6-8

December 24

Your Friend Nate Bargatze

December 25

NFL: Ravens vs. Texans

NFL: Chiefs vs. Steelers

December 26

Squid Game: Season 2

December 28

Maestro in Blue: Season 3

December 30

Mad Max: Fury Road

December 31

Avicii – I’m Tim

Avicii – My Last Show

Evil: Season 3

Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind

The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 5-7

