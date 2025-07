Everything New Coming to Netflix August 2025

Netflix is loading up August 2025 with an impressive lineup of original series, blockbuster films, and compelling documentaries from around the globe. Highlights include the highly anticipated return of Wednesday Addams in Wednesday: Season 2 Part 1, the complete Fast & Furious franchise collection.

Coming Soon

Aema (KR) – Netflix Series

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (KR) – Netflix Series

Christopher – A Beautiful Real Life (DK) – Netflix Documentary

Dinner Time Live With David Chang: Season 3 – Netflix Live Event

Katrina: Come Hell and High Water – Netflix Documentary

Love Untangled (KR) – Netflix Film

August 1

My Oxford Year – Netflix Film

Perfect Match: Season 3 – Netflix Series

American Pie

American Pie 2

Anaconda

Clueless

Dazed and Confused

The Departed

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fire Country: Season 2

Groundhog Day

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Megamind

Minions

Pawn Stars: Season 16

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Thirteen

Weird Science

Wet Hot American Summer

Wyatt Earp

August 2

Beyond the Bar (KR) – Netflix Series

August 5

Love Life: Seasons 1-2

SEC Football: Any Given Saturday – Netflix Series

Titans: The Rise of Hollywood: Season 1

August 6

Wednesday: Season 2 Part 1 – Netflix Series

August 8

Stolen: Heist of the Century (GB) – Netflix Documentary

August 10

Marry Me

August 11

Outlander: Season 7 Part 1

Sullivan’s Crossing: Season 3

August 12

Final Draft (JP) – Netflix Series

Jim Jefferies: Two Limb Policy – Netflix Comedy Special

August 13

Love Is Blind: UK: Season 2 (GB) – Netflix Series

Fixed – Netflix Film

Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians (IN) – Netflix Series

Songs From the Hole – Netflix Documentary

Young Millionaires (FR) – Netflix Series

August 14

In the Mud (AR) – Netflix Series

Miss Governor: Season 1 Part 2 – Netflix Series

Mononoke The Movie: Chapter II – The Ashes of Rage (JP) – Netflix Anime

Quantum Leap: Seasons 1-2

August 15

The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies (KR) – Netflix Documentary

Fatal Seduction: Season 2 (ZA) – Netflix Series

Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser – Netflix Documentary

Night Always Comes – Netflix Film

August 16

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

August 18

CoComelon Lane: Season 5 – Netflix Family

Extant: Seasons 1-2

August 19

America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys – Netflix Sports Series

Titans: The Rise of Wall Street: Season 1

August 20

Fisk: Season 3

Rivers of Fate (BR) – Netflix Series

August 21

The 355

Death Inc.: Season 3 (ES) – Netflix Series

Fall for Me (DE) – Netflix Film

Gold Rush Gang (TH) – Netflix Film

Hostage (GB) – Netflix Series

One Hit Wonder (PH) – Netflix Film

August 22

Abandoned Man (TR) – Netflix Film

Long Story Short – Netflix Series

The Truth About Jussie Smollett (GB) – Netflix Documentary

August 27

Fantasy Football Ruined Our Lives (IT) – Netflix Film

Her Mother’s Killer: Season 2 (CO) – Netflix Series

August 28

Barbie Mysteries: Beach Detectives – Netflix Family

My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 2 – Netflix Series

The Thursday Murder Club – Netflix Film

August 29

Two Graves (ES) – Netflix Series

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish – Netflix Documentary

