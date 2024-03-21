Everything New Coming to Netflix April 2024

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for April 2024.
Coming to Netflix April 2024
April 1
The Magic Prank Show with Justin Willman
American Graffiti
Baby Driver
Battleship
Born on the Fourth of July
Glass
Happy Gilmore
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
How to Be Single
Inside Man
Inside Man: Most Wanted
It’s Kind of a Funny Story
The Land Before Time
The Little Things
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Molly’s Game
Mortal Engines
One Piece Film: Red
Role Models
Sex and the City: Seasons 1-6
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Split
Step Up: Revolution
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Theory of Everything
Wild Things
You’ve Got Mail
April 2
Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed
Space Jam: A New Legacy
April 3
Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer
Files of the Unexplained
Rodeio Rock
April 4
100 Days to Indy: Season 1
Blackfish
Crooks
I Woke Up a Vampire: S2
Ripley
The Tearsmith
April 5
The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem
Parasyte: The Grey
Scoop
April 8
Spirit Rangers: Season 3
April 9
Neal Brennan: Crazy Good
April 10
Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect
The Hijacking of Flight 601
Unlocked: A Jail Experiment
What Jennifer Did
April 11
As the Crow Flies: Season 3
The Bricklayer
Heartbreak High: Season 2
Meekah: Season 2
Midsummer Night
April 12
A Journey
Amar Singh Chamkila
Good Times
Love, Divided
Stolen
Strange Way of Life
Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp
April 15
The Fairly OddParents: Seasons 4-5
Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel
April 16
Knocked Up
Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer
April 17
Black Sails: Seasons 1-4
The Circle: Season 6
Don’t Hate the Player
The Grimm Variations
Our Living World
April 18
Bros
The Upshaws
April 19
Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver
April 21
Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know
April 22
Ahead of the Curve
CoCoMelon Lane: S2
Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen
April 23
Brigands: The Quest for Gold
Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust?
April 24
Deliver Me
Don’t Hate the Player
King Richard
TLC Forever
April 25
City Hunter
Dead Boy Detectives
April 26
The Asunta CAse
Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut
April 29
Boiling Point: Season 1
Honeymoonish
April 30
Fiasco
