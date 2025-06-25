Everything New Coming to Max in July 2025

Max July 2025: Your Complete Entertainment Guide. Get ready for an action-packed July on Max! From blockbuster movies and original series to live sports and the highly anticipated Shark Week 2025.
Movies & TV Shows
July 1
- Annabelle (2014)
- Better off Dead…
- Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me
- Canyon River
- Carol
- Chopped: Volume 4, Season 61 (FOOD Network)
- Cunningham
- Dames
- Dances With Wolves
- Dances With Wolves: Extended Cut
- Film Geek
- Get Out
- Get Shorty (1995)
- In Time
- Insidious
- Jewel Robbery
- Jimmy the Gent
- Lady Killer
- Lawyer Man
- Life as We Know It
- Love & Other Drugs
- Love Crazy
- Moana with Sound (1926)
- Mortal Kombat (1995)
- Mortal Kombat (2021)
- Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms
- Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match
- Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge
- Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind
- Mortal Kombat: Annihilation
- Napoleon Dynamite
- One Way Passage
- Other Men’s Women
- Picture Snatcher
- Private Detective 62
- Red Dawn (1984)
- Shadow of the Thin Man
- Shaun the Sheep Movie
- Showgirls
- Sinner’s Holiday
- Smart Money
- Snatched (2017)
- Song of the Thin Man
- Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay
- Taxi! (1932)
- The Amityville Horror (1979)
- The Amityville Horror (2005)
- The Big Lebowski
- The Brink (2019)
- The Great Wall
- The Kennel Murder Case
- The Key
- The Last House on the Left
- The Meg
- The Public Enemy
- The Road to Singapore (1931)
- The St. Louis Kid
- The Strawberry Blonde
- The Thin Man Goes Home
- The Three Stooges
- Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
- Torrid Zone
- Two O’Clock Courage
- Tyrel
- Valentine’s Day
- Valley of the Sun (1942)
- What’s Your Number?
- What’s Your Number? Ex-tended Edition
- Winner Take All (1932)
- Woman at War
July 2
- Dear Ms.: A Revolution in Print (HBO Original)
- My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 13 (TLC)
July 3
- Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League
- The Deep Three, Season 3
July 4
- On Becoming a Guinea Fowl (A24)
- Sinners (2025)
July 7
- 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Season 9 (TLC)
- Wardens of the North, Season 4 (Animal Planet)
July 10
- Back to the Frontier, Season 1 (Max Original, Magnolia Network)
- Celebrity IOU, Season 10 (HGTV)
- Isadora Moon, Season 1B (Max Original)
July 11
- Chasing the West, Season 1 (HGTV)
- House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 202 (HGTV)
- House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 243 (HGTV)
- Opus (A24)
- Rage (Furia), Season 1 (HBO Original)
July 12
- Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan, Season 5 (Discovery)
July 14
- Evil Lives Here, Season 18 (ID)
- Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Season 3 (Discovery)
- Two Guys Garage, Season 24
July 15
- A Killer Among Friends, Season 1 (ID)
July 16
- 911: Did the Killer Call?, Season 1 (ID)
July 17
- Beat Bobby Flay, Season 38 (FOOD Network)
July 18
- Billy Joel: And So It Goes (HBO Original)
- Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 51 (FOOD Network)
- Family Recipe Showdown, Season 1 (FOOD Network)
- I Love You Forever (2024)
July 19
- Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, Season 7B (FOOD Network)
- Zillow Gone Wild, Season 2 (HGTV)
July 20
- Shark Week 2025 (Discovery)
- Teen Titans Go!, Season 9C (Cartoon Network)
July 22
- Eva Longoria: Searching For Spain, Season 1 (CNN)
July 23
- Welcome to Plathville, Season 7 (TLC)
July 25
- AEW Special Events, 2023C (2023)
- AEW Special Events, 2024C (2024)
- Care Bears: Unlock the Magic S1F: The No Heart Games (2024)
- Death of a Unicorn (A24)
July 26
- The Pioneer Woman, Season 39 (FOOD Network)
July 29
- Worst Cooks in America, Season 29 (FOOD Network)
July 31
- Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers, Season 2 (HGTV)
Live Sports
July 1
- Cleveland Guardians at Chicago Cubs, 8 p.m.
July 2
- USWNT vs Canada, 7:30 p.m.
July 6
- Grant Park 165, 2 p.m.
July 8
- LA Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers, 7 p.m.
July 13
- Toyota / Save Mart 350, 3:30 p.m.
July 20
- Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, 2:00 p.m.
July 27
- Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG, 2:00 p.m.
All Elite Wrestling Schedule
July 2
- AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
July 5
- AEW Collision, 8 p.m.
July 9
- AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
July 10
- AEW Collision, 8 p.m.
- AEW Countdown to All in 2025, 10 p.m.
July 16
- AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
July 19
- AEW Collision, 8 p.m.
July 23
- AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
July 25
- AEW Forbidden Door (2023)
- AEW All Out (2023)
- AEW WrestleDream (2023)
- AEW Full Gear (2023)
- AEW Worlds End (2023)
- AEW Forbidden Door (2024)
- AEW All Out (2024)
- AEW WrestleDream (2024)
- AEW Full Gear (2024)
- AEW Worlds End (2024)
July 26
- AEW Collision, 8 p.m.
July 30
- AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
July 31
- AEW Collision, 8 p.m.
Shark Week 2025
July 20
- Dancing with Sharks, 8PM
- Air Jaws: The Hunt for Colossus, 9PM
- Great White Assassins, 10PM
July 21
- Great White Sex Battle, 8PM
- Jaws vs Mega Croc, 9PM
- In the Eye of the Storm: Shark Storm, 10PM
July 22
- Great White Northern Invasion, 8PM
- How to Survive a Shark Attack, 9PM
- Black Mako of the Abyss, 10PM
July 23
- Expedition Unknown: Shark Files, 8PM
- Expedition X: Malpelo Monster Shark, 9PM
- Alien Sharks: Death Down Under, 10PM
July 24
- Surviving Jaws, 8PM
- Caught! Sharks Strike Back, 9PM
- Frankenshark, 10PM
July 25
- Great White Reign of Terror, 8PM
- Florida’s Death Beach, 9PM
- Bull Shark Showdown, 10PM
July 26
- Attack of the Devil Shark, 8PM
- Battle for Shark Mountain, 9PM
Please join our FREE Newsletter