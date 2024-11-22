Everything New Coming to Max in December 2024



Watch The Debuts of HBO Originals “Hard Knocks: In Season With The AFC North,” “Nature Of The Crime,” and “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story.

December 1

Cedar Rapids (2011)

Clash of the Titans (2010)

Cop Out (2010)

Death Race (2008)

Glee The 3D Concert Movie (2011)

Hamlet 2 (2008)

How I Live Now (2013)

Invisible Stripes (1939)

It All Came True (1940)

Jupiter Ascending (2015)

Key Largo (1948)

Kid Galahad (1937)

King of the Underworld (1939)

Lightning Strikes Twice (1951)

Lord of the Rings (1978)

Man from God’s Country (1958)

Marine Raiders (1944)

Marked Woman (1937)

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)

Megamind (2010)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)

National Velvet (1944)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

Overland Telegraph (1951)

Passage to Marseille (1944)

Person to Person (2017)

Pistol Harvest (1952)

Results (2015)

Riders of the Range (1950)

Saddle Legion (1952)

San Quentin (1937)

So This Is Paris (1926)

Stagecoach Kid (1949)

State’s Attorney (1932)

Strike Up the Band (1940)

Take This Waltz (2012)

Teen Titans Go! 400th Episode (Warner Bros. Animation)

The Goonies (1985)

The Hobbit (1977)

The Maltese Falcon (1941)

The Oklahoma Kid (1939)

The Return of Doctor X (1939)

The Return of the King (1980)

The Roaring Twenties (1939)

The Secret Fury (1950)

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

The Threat (1949)

The Two Mrs. Carrolls (1947)

The Wagons Roll at Night (1941)

The Woman on Pier 13 (1950)

They Drive by Night (1940)

Tomorrow is Another Day (1951)

White Bird in a Blizzard (2014)

White God (2015)

Words and Music (1948)

You Can’t Get Away with Murder (1939)

December 3

90 Day: The Last Resort (Between the Sheets), Season 2 (TLC)

90 Day: The Last Resort, Season 2 (TLC)

Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North (HBO Original)

Kids Baking Championship: Frosting the Snowman (Food Network)

Mecum Full Throttle: Las Vegas NV 2024

December 5

Creature Commandos, Season 1 (Max Original)

Roadworthy Rescues, Season 3

December 6

Batwheels, The Great Christmas Caper, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)

Mini Beat Power Rockers, Season 4

Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Villain’s Carol (2024)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 8, Episodes 30-34 (Cartoon Network)

The Official DC Podcast (Max Original)

Tiny Toons Looniversity: Winter In Blunderland, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)

December 7

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story (HBO Original)

Evolve and Flex, Episode 1

December 8

A Season to Remember (OWN)

Motortrend: Mecum Presents: The 2025 Kissimmee Preview Show

Motortrend: Mecum Presents: The Steve McQueen 917K

December 9

999 Murderer Calling, Season 1 (discovery+)

December 10

Nature of the Crime (HBO Original)

December 12

Bookie, Season 2 (Max Original)

Fear Thy Neighbor, Season 10 & 11 (ID)

Lost in the Amazon: The Rescue That Shocked the World (Max Original)

Was I A Sex Object? (Max Original)

December 13

Batwheels, Season 2 Episodes 22-37 (Cartoon Network)

December 14

Evolve and Flex, Episode 2

December 15

Frozen Planet II, Season 2 (discovery+)

Mistletoe & Matrimony (OWN)

December 16

Truck U, Season 20

Two Guys Garage, Season 23

Very Scary People, Season 6 (ID)

White House Christmas (HGTV)

December 17

Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Is Ozempic Right For You? (CNN)

December 19

Fast Friends (Max Original)

Rose Matafeo: On and On and On (Max Original)

Texas Cheerleader Murder Plot (ID)

The Head, Season 3 (Max Original)

December 20

Juror #2 (Max Original)

X-Rated Queen, Season 1 (Max Original)

December 21

Evolve and Flex, Episode 3

December 22

Build for Off-Road, Season 1

24-Karat Christmas (OWN)

December 23

Alien Files: Reopened, Season 1

December 27

Building Outside the Lines, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

In with the Old, Season 7 (Magnolia Network)

The Flipping El Moussas, Season 2 (HGTV)

December 28

Evolve and Flex, Episode 4

Mecum Full Throttle: Kansas City MO 2024

December 30

Home Town, Season 9 (HGTV)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 8, Episodes 35-37 (Cartoon Network)

Yellowstone Wardens, Season 6 (Animal Planet)

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email