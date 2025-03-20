Everything New Coming to Max in April 2025

What’s New On Max This April 2025? New Seasons of HBO Original Series “The Last Of Us” And “The Rehearsal” And Max Original Comedy Series “Hacks”

April 1

A Kind of Murder (2016)

A Stolen Life (1946)

Aftersun (2022)

All I See Is You (2017)

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked (2011)

April in Paris (1952)

Bad Santa (2003)

Bad Santa 2 (2016)

Black Death (2010)

Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery (ID)

Chopped After Hours, Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)

Chopped Junior, Food Network, Seasons 6 & 7 (Food Network)

Chopped Next Gen, Season 1 (Food Network)

Deception (1946)

Doubling Down with the Derricos, Seasons 1-3 (TLC)

Drinking Buddies (2013)

Edge of the City (1957)

Expedition Unknown, Season 1 (Discovery)

Friday (1995)

Friday After Next (2002)

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail, Season 2 (Discovery)

House Hunters Ho Ho Home, Season 1 (HGTV)

House Hunters Renovation, Season 10 (HGTV)

I’ll See You in My Dreams (1952)

In This Our Life (1942)

It’s Love I’m After (1937)

Jezebel (1938)

Jimmy the Gent (1934)

Juarez (1939)

June Bride (1948)

Kid Galahad (1937)

Land of the Lost (2009)

Little Men (2016)

Logan (2017)

Lucky Me (1954)

Lullaby of Broadway (1951)

Marked Woman (1937)

Moonshiners: American Spirit (Discovery)

Moonshiners: Master Distiller, Season 3 (Discovery)

Moonshiners: Whiskey Business, Season 1 (Discovery)

Mr. Nobody (2011)

Mr. Nobody: Extended Director’s Cut (2011)

Mr. Skeffington (1944)

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Seasons 6 – 9 (TLC)

My Dream is Yours (1949)

My Golden Days (2016)

Naked and Afraid, Season 14 (Discovery)

Next Friday (2000)

Nobody Walks (2012)

Now, Voyager (1942)

Old Acquaintance (1943)

On Moonlight Bay (1951)

Panama Hattie (1942)

Parachute Jumper (1933)

Payment on Demand (1951)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

Romance on the High Seas (1948)

Satan Met a Lady (1936)

Severance (2007)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

Special Agent (1935)

Stampede (1949)

Station West (1948)

Storm Warning (1951)

Suspicion (1941)

Tea for Two (1950)

That Certain Woman (1937)

The Biggest Little Farm (2019)

The Double (2014)

The Old Maid (1939)

The Prince (2014)

The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex (1939)

The Star (1952)

The Terminator (1984)

The Tree of Life (2011)

The West Point Story (1950)

The Wild North (1952)

The Working Man (1933)

Three on a Match (1932)

Winter Meeting (1948)

Young Man with a Horn (1950)

April 2

Bateau Mouche: Sinking Justice, Season 1 (discovery+)

Ride of Your Life with Courtney Hansen, Season 2 (discovery+)

April 3

Fix My Frankenhouse, Season 2 (HGTV)

HOP, Season 1C (Max Original)

April 4

Y2K (A24)

April 5

HGTV Smart Home 2025 (HGTV)

April 6

Iyanu, Season 1A (Cartoon Network)

Lazarus, Season 1 (Adult Swim)

April 7

2073 (2024)

Barney’s World, Season 1C

April 8

90 Day Diaries, Season 6 (TLC)

April 9

All Access PD: Grand Rapids, Season 1 (ID)

April 10

Gremlins: The Wild Batch, Season 2B (Max Original)

Hacks, Season 4 (Max Original)

April 13

The Last of Us, Season 2 (HBO Original)

April 15

Rock The Block, Season 6 (HGTV)

April 16

100 Day Dream Home, Season 6 (HGTV)

Fist Fight (2017)

April 17

Cookie Monster’s Bake Sale: Block Party (Max Original)

Ghost Adventures, Season 29 (Discovery)

April 18

Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

April 19

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2D (Cartoon Network)

Impractical Jokers, Season 11B (truTV)

Outback Opal Hunters, Season 7 (Discovery)

Sal Vulcano: Terrified

April 20

The Rehearsal, Season 2 (HBO Original)

April 21

Yellowstone Wardens, Season 6 (Animal Planet)

April 22

Love It or List It, Season 20 (HGTV)

Planet Earth III, Season 3 (discovery +)

April 24

Life of the Party (2018)

April 25

Babygirl (A24)

April 28

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, Season 2 (Food Network)

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks, Season 2 (ID)

Filthy Fortunes, Season 1 (Discovery)

April 29

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 6 (Discovery)

April 30

Castle Impossible, Season 1 (HGTV)

Polyfamily, Season 1 (TLC)

Twitter: Breaking the Bird, Season 1 (CNN)

